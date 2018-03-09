57-year-old retiree takes huge earnings on PokerShares

POKER

How does earning almost $40,000 in just three or four months sound? It’s possible, and a 57-year-old retiree from Canada has proven it. Maureen McCarthy is a member of PokerShares, the site where users can “buy” players and take a piece of their winnings, and has become extremely prolific at investing in players.

Players often try to reduce their stake in games, most often poker, by selling action to both opponents and fans looking for an investment. This idea gave way to the creation of PokerShares by a player who certainly knows the game. Mike McDonald, a Canadian poker player who has accumulated over $13 million in live action, created the site as a way for fans to get closer to their favorite players.

McCarthy was first introduced to daily fantasy sports (DFS) after catching Jason Sommerville’s Twitch channel. Since she was already a fan of poker, which came about from Chris Moneymaker’s 2003 WSOP win, she took Sommerville’s advice and applied to her favorite game. She even participated in poker tournaments, making it to the money at the 2013 WSOP Seniors Tournament.

Going by the name of ‘MoMac630’ online, she is now somewhat of a celebrity in her own right in the Ontario poker community.

MoMac630 was one of the first accounts created on PokerShares. She admitted that, at first, she was just throwing darts, hoping for a score and only began taking a more vested interest in the action when she retired. After spending some time studying and researching players, she started to see her winnings climb.

“I had a decent sized bankroll at the start of the PokerStars Turbo Series and thought, let’s see what I can do with this. My goal was to cash out $10,000 and have my first five-figure score. Like every good poker player, I record my bets and review my play, and I’m starting to see patterns and refine my play,” she said.

Her first real win came with Lex Velduis when she “bought” 10% of him for a $530 Bounty Builder tournament. That purchase would ultimately win her over $1,400, but she didn’t stop there. She has now racked up almost $40,000, including a $17,000 win only a few days ago. Last month, a $38 bet netted her a little more than $3,100.

For those that may have thought there was no money in poker staking, McCarthy is a perfect example of what’s possible. It requires hard work, research and a little bit of luck, but the money is out there.

Comments