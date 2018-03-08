Yggdrasil announces new YGS Masters programme

PRESS RELEASES

8th March, 2018 ­­– Yggdrasil Gaming will invite independent games studios to develop game titles on its platform with the launch of Yggdrasil Game Server (YGS) Masters.

The invite-only, semi-open platform will see Yggdrasil curating content from the world’s leading independent games studios.

Yggdrasil will provide access to BOOST™, the supplier’s collection of in-game promotional tools, allowing studios to develop their own versions of these tools within their game clients. This will include the ability to run network campaigns.

YGS Masters will be led by new Yggdrasilian Stuart McCarthy, who assumes the role of Head of Studio Partnerships. McCarthy has previously worked for BetClic and NYX, where he was Product Manager for OGS.

Fredrik Elmqvist, CEO at Yggdrasil, said: “YGS Masters is a strategic initiative in reaction to gaming’s increasingly fragmented value chain. With direct integrations scarce, independent suppliers require the support of an established partner with forward-leaning technology.

“Operators and game studios alike have been crying out for years for a modern, open platform that offers the power and flexibility of BOOST™ and the broad market penetration that Yggdrasil has amassed.”

Stuart McCarthy, Head of Studio Partnerships at Yggdrasil, said: “YGS Masters is a hugely exciting development for the gaming industry and something that I am immensely proud to be leading.

“The programme will be independently managed, away from the existing Yggdrasil game studio business and will furnish a very select group of the world’s best game developers with Yggdrasil’s proven, market-leading BOOST™ tools to create an irresistible mix of awesome content and features.”

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

David Bartram

+44 (0) 20 3586 1978

david@squareintheair.com

About Yggdrasil Gaming

Yggdrasil Gaming is a provider of superior online and mobile casino games. It has emerged as one of the industry’s most respected and acclaimed suppliers and provides games for some of the world’s biggest operators, including: bet365, Betsson Group, bwin.party, Cherry, LeoVegas, Mr Green, Casumo and Unibet.

The company is headquartered in Malta, with a major development office in Krakow, Poland and regional offices in Stockholm and Gibraltar. The firm holds licences in Malta, Romania, Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.

Yggdrasil’s slots are renowned for their outstanding graphics and gameplay and many have become global hits. They are integrated via the industry-changing iSENSE 2.0 HTML client framework which allows for simultaneous launches on desktop and mobile, and is supported by BOOST™, a collection of promotional tools focused on engagement and retention via concepts such as Missions, Super Free Spins™ and Cash Race, and BRAG, an industry-first concept which allows for the promotion of games via social channels.

iSENSE 2.0+, launched in April 2017, includes a number of industry-leading features, including retina support for crisper visuals, a new minimalistic mobile UI with a sleek and fresh feel, and a new and easy in-game deposit process.

Yggdrasil was the winner of Innovator Supplier of the Year at the 2017 and 2018 International Gaming Awards, Slot Provider of the Year at the 2016 and 2017 EGR B2B Awards, Gaming Software Supplier of the Year at the 2016 International Gaming Awards and Software Rising Star at the 2015 EGR B2B Awards.

