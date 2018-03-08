Quickfire live on Strendus.com.mx, a new interactive division of Logrand Entertainment Group

PRESS RELEASES

ISLE OF MAN – Quickfire powered by Microgaming is extending its reach in the LatAm region with the signing of Strendus.

Strendus is the online division of Logrand Entertainment Group. The group comprises several companies that operate gaming and entertainment establishments in Mexico, running 14 land-based casinos in total.

Having integrated with the Quickfire platform, Strendus.com.mx is live with a vast collection of Microgaming games, including classics Agent Jane Blonde, Avalon and Mega Moolah.

Andrew Clucas, Director of Quickfire at Microgaming, comments: “We are thrilled to be working with the experienced team at Logrand. Strendus is the first Quickfire operator to launch in the regulated Mexican online gaming market, expanding our presence in the important LatAm market.”

Jorge Morales, Head of LatAm and Caribbean at Microgaming, adds: “Logrand is one of the largest land-based operators in Mexico, with a network of luxury casinos. We already know Microgaming games are very popular in the Mexican land-based market, so launching this content online with Logrand’s online division will undoubtedly prove successful.”

Lenin Castillo, COO at Logrand Entertainment Group, comments: “Logrand Entertainment Group, as a reputable Mexican company, is pleased to be bringing Microgaming’s renowned and extensive quality gaming content to our Mexican players via the Quickfire platform.

“Microgaming is a leader in the online gambling industry, not only recognised for having the highest international product standards, but also characterised by the high level of service and the professional and timely attention given to their partners.”

About Quickfire, powered by Microgaming (quickfire.co.uk)

Quickfire, powered by Microgaming, is the product of choice for operators who want immediate access to the best online gaming content available on desktop and mobile. Hosting the world’s largest progressive jackpot network, the platform offers rapid deployment, seamless integration, intelligent games management and the latest in casino, poker, bingo, mobile, live dealer and multiplayer from Microgaming and select development partners.

About Microgaming (microgaming.co.uk)

Microgaming developed the first true online casino in 1994. It has been breaking records, breaking new ground and breaking its back in pursuit of original gaming ever since. Developer of thousands of unique, genre-defining casino, mobile, poker, bingo, land-based and multiplayer games, and a pioneer in virtual and wearable gaming, the software giant hosts the world’s largest progressive jackpot network. Its products include Live Dealer, Sportsbook, Business Solutions and Quickfire. Microgaming is an award winner. A millionaire maker. The father of player protection and responsible gaming. And through Microgaming PlayItForward, it is a pillar of its local community on the Isle of Man.

