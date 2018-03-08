Pariplay inks strategic content partnership with AMATIC’s AMANET

PRESS RELEASES

Pariplay’sFUSION content network continues to expand with the addition of games from leading Austrianland-based games manufacturer’s online subsidiary

8th March 2018 – Pariplay Ltd., a gaming technology company serving online and land-based casinos, iLotteries and iGaming brands, has announced a strategic partnership with AMANET, the online subsidiary of the Austrianland-based casino games manufacturer AMATIC Industries. Under the agreement, AMANET’s portfolio of online casino and slots games will integrate with Pariplay’s FUSION content network.

The addition of AMANET‘s portfolio of over 100 cutting-edge video slots will continue to diversify the range of content available to iGaming operators integrated with FUSION. Developed in HTML5 for play across all devices, AMANET’s online slots,which are based on tried-and-tested land-based slot machines developed by AMATIC, include the 720-ways Eye of Ra, the 243-ways All Ways Fruit, and the 50-line Arising Phoenix, all of which are UK certified.

Boasting strong brand recognition in the European market and globally, AMANET’s games will further expand the content integrated with FUSION, which provides operators with access to Pariplay’s own collection of over 100 branded and original casino games developed by its in-house development studio. These include recent branded video slots such as Atari Pong®andX-O Manowar®,as well as original slot titlessuchas Chang’e – Goddess of the Moon, Jack in the Box, and Pets.

AMANET’s portfolio of casino games will also join FUSION’s wide range of titles from 13different third-party software providers. These include Evolution Gaming, iSoftBet, Instant Win Gaming, Microgaming, NetEnt, Playson, and Scientific Games.

Adrian Bailey, General Manager at Pariplay Ltd., said: “We’re excited to continue to diversify the games available through our FUSION content network.The popularity and brand-recognition of AMATIC/AMANET’s casino content throughout Europe in general will support our clients’ growthin these all-important established gaming markets as well as emerging global jurisdictions.”

Tatjana Bauer-Engstberger, AMATIC’s Online Gaming Manager, said: “Partnering with Pariplay marks an important step in our ambition to expand in other regulated markets. We’re excited that our AMANET online games are now available to Pariplay’s gaming clients and look forward to contributing to the industry’s growth with our innovative, land based-proven games.”

About Pariplay Ltd.

Pariplay Limited is a leading provider of Internet Gaming Systems offering state of the art in-house developed gaming platforms and Internet games as well as integrated third party games from leading industry companies. Founded in 2010 our team has over 50 gaming experts in 3 offices around the world, built to support our customers’ requirements in a dynamic and competitive environment.

The group is licensed and regulated by Gibraltar Gambling Commission, Alderney Gambling Control Commission and by the UK Gambling Commission. Our Gaming Systems, RNG and all of games are certified and tested by the leading testing labs and meet the highest industry standards for online gaming testing and certification.

As a business-to-business provider of games of skill and chance, Pariplay fully understands the importance of responsible gaming and has implemented policies and tools within its systems and games to provide industry-leading entertainment in a socially responsible fashion. The system combines identity verification with age verification and Geo-Location services to determine whether an individual meets the minimum age requirement and is playing within a specific territory. Pariplay has implemented multiple responsible gaming tools to meet different regulatory standards and have provided players with a sophisticated self-exclusion tool that offers them an easy way to manage their gaming habits.

About AMANET – Powered by AMATIC

AMANET, the online division of the Austrian-based gaming technology provider AMATIC Industries, brings the company’s renowned Multi Game library from the conventional land-based segment to the dynamic online market. Only successfully tried and tested game titles are added to the rich and constantly growing AMANET online portfolio.All games are in HTML5 format, meaning they can be easily played on both online and mobile devices without any download requirement. This makes game integration for operators simple. The multilingual game portfolio is characterised by exquisite design, proven mathematics and is already approved by multiple jurisdictions all over the world. Summed up, with its AMANET suite of products, AMATIC Industries has exactly the right instrument to fulfil the high expectations of ambitious online casino providers.

