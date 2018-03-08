New online casino Gate777 combines airport casino theme with innovative bonuses

PRESS RELEASES

Now Live on The White Hat Gaming Platform

March 8, 2018 – Valletta, Malta – An impressively designed brand-new online casino launched this week at Gate777.com. With boarding now open for everyone, the airport casino themed platform offers an extra generous welcome package to all new players, and a lucrative agreement to all potential affiliates through its exclusive affiliation program, Partner-Up.biz.

Available on all web-enabled devices, the versatile casino powered by the White Hat Gaming platform was conceptualized with a desire to create a top-class gaming environment, the intention being to evoke a luxury travel feeling in all players, and the idea that every player should receive first-class treatment.

Practice matches theory at Gate777. With welcome bonuses up to €1,000 and 100 extra spins, many one-time and ongoing promotions, additional surprise Daily Upgrades that can be claimed each and every day, and a worthwhile VIP Loyalty Program, the casino is well poised to attract a fantastic turnout of players and place itself at the forefront of the industry.

“Gate777 is fun and fresh, with a unique look and feel,” said Marc Weinberg, Chief Marketing Officer at White Hat Gaming. “It represents perfectly our cornerstone philosophy of quality over quantity. Instead of churning out cookie-cutter brands that are indistinguishable and invariably languish, we are proud to partner with the Gate777 team and help them bring their bespoke vision to life.”

“Gate777 is the product of extensive gaming experience, both as avid players and casino executives, and a lot of non-traditional thinking,” says Gate777.com CEO, Ms. Ronna Shilon. “Our core team comprises of leading professionals who are gaming enthusiasts and world travelers. We worked very hard to create a one-of-a-kind airport-like gaming hub with dynamic content, exciting bonuses, and real fun incentives.”

In its first week, Gate777 already boasts an ambitious selection of games from the web’s most popular game developers and a 24/7 live casino, adding up to a total of more than 800 games. Players are sure to find what they are looking for and affiliates are sure to find many ways to make their marketing efforts a success.

“Our team shares a vision of redefining the online casino experience for both players and affiliates, adding the wow-factor back to web and mobile gaming,” adds Ms. Ronna Shilon.

“We’re really excited to be launching our exclusive affiliate program via Partner Up,” comments Michael Levy, the senior affiliate manager. “We took a series of important steps to form this program, to ensure that it would not only be the envy of the industry, but also be designed to support our affiliates’ continued success and profitability. Gate777 is a high-quality, almost a niche website to promote, in that it simulates an air casino which, I believe, is thoroughly unique. We expect nothing but success at the highest level.”

For more information and to start enjoying the experience, visit Gate777.com

About Gate777

Inspired by the world’s most exciting airport casinos, Gate777 is a thoroughly thrilling air travel-themed online gaming platform. The casino offers first-class bonuses to all players including an extra generous welcome package, surprise daily upgrades, happy hour, one-time and ongoing promotions and offers, including on weekdays and weekends.

Available on all devices and operating systems, the multi currency-enabled casino offers over 800 games through the web’s most popular game providers. With a friendly, multilingual customer support team that’s available 24/7, Gate777 makes sure every player gets the support they need, and that all new players know what to expect.

Gate777 is fully licensed and regulated in Great Britain by the UK Gambling Commission as well as by the Malta Gaming Authority. To provide the best service to all players, the casino also offers responsible gaming measures through optional account limits. https://www.gate777.com/AboutUs

About White Hat Gaming

White Hat Gaming is a market-leading proprietary platform provider that aggregates casino content from the best providers to deliver a quality gaming experience to its customers’ players. The company is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority and boasts several of the fastest growing online casino brands on its platform. http://www.whitehatgaming.com

About Partner Up

Partner Up is the official affiliation program for Gate777. Partner Up strives to support all affiliates with a wide variety of marketing and business tools for success. The program offers transparent click, membership, and payment reporting; Netrefer’s renowned reliable tracking of all relevant activity; accurate and prompt payments; rich and smart media resources; and generous commission plans.

For more information about joining, visit www.Partner-Up.biz

