Lv Bet supports International Women’s Day and Europa Donna

For a second consecutive year sports and casino betting site LV BET will be supporting International Women’s Day by donating a percentage of player deposits to a female-centric non-profit organisation. This year European Breast Cancer Coalition – EUROPA DONNA will be the recipients of the collected contributions.

LV BET will be donating 25% of all deposits made through a special onsite promotion to this worthy non-profit organisation. The LV BET Women’s Day promotion will be held between the 8 th and 11 th of March and offers players a 25% Bonus up to €/£200 playable on all the videos slots available in the LV BET casino, as well as up to 200 Free Spins depending on the deposit amount.

Made up of affiliated groups from countries throughout Europe, EUROPA DONNA works to raise awareness of breast cancer and to mobilise the support of European women in pressing for improved breast cancer education, appropriate screening, optimal treatment and increased funding for research. EUROPA DONNA represents the interests of European women regarding breast cancer to local and national authorities as well as to institutions of the European Union.

LV BET will be announcing the total amount donated once the promotion has ended.

LV BET PR MANAGER, Simona Pinterova explained ‘’From the beginning, LV BET has prided itself on being a diverse, cosmopolitan team and a true example of equality in the workplace. We are committed long term to supporting the professional development of all the talented, wonderful women in our office – at all levels in their career and daily lives. Raising awareness of breast cancer, and women’s health in general, is very important to us. As such, we are thrilled to be able to make a contribution to the brilliant EUROPA DONNA and their invaluable cause.’’

More information regarding EUROPE DONNA can be found at www.europadonna.org

