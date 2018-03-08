EvenBet draws InBet Games for poker deal

PRESS RELEASES

Rising stars of software development converge on reigniting poker vertical

8th March 2018 – Leading online gaming software developer EvenBet Gaming has announced a new deal to integrate its cutting-edge poker product with the progressive platform of provider InBet Games.

EvenBet’s trailblazing turnkey poker solution delivers multi-functional performance alongside exceptional reliability and scalability. This flagship offering is now reinvigorating a vertical which had previously been overlooked by many operators.

The agreement also furnishes InBet Games, which has become a leader in the CIS igaming market, with an innovative poker product, as it seals its full-stack portfolio and bids to expand its global reach across Eastern Europe, Latin America and Africa.

Integrating EvenBet’s flexible poker solution into any games suite generates a proven benefit across core KPIs – particularly at a time when reliable cross-selling and player-engagement present operators with a major challenge.

Dmitry Starostenkov, EvenBet Gaming CEO, said: “InBet share our flair for versatile software solutions and we have been impressed with their capacity. There is enormous potential for mutual growth over the coming years, and we look forward to seeing how more and more players embrace our retooled poker games. This agreement provides further vindication that we are offering the leading turnkey poker product on the market.”

Paul Korolev, InBet Games’ Business Development Director, added: “It’s fantastic news to partner with EvenBet on a deal which I feel equips our diverse suite with its final key component of poker. We were drawn to the ease of integration and EvenBet’s commitment to reinventing the poker space with new formats such as Open Face Chinese.Together, we are securing deeper user engagement with maths engines that enhance playability and gameplay.”

EvenBet Gaming recently also launched a game-changing new daily fantasy sports offering, designed to breathe fresh life into DFS, allowing operators to seamlessly integrate another state-of-the-art, market-leading product.

