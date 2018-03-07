Sun Bets sharpens in-play messaging delivery with OtherLevels partnership

PRESS RELEASES

Real-time solution automates messages at scale for the operator

Wednesday 7th March 2018: Leading multi-channel messaging platform OtherLevels has launched its innovative in-play messaging module with Sun Bets, significantly improving the operator’s engagement and scalability with bettors during live sporting events.

The UK-facing sportsbook will now be able to dynamically deliver personalised, contextually-relevant messages promoting their latest in-play odds across the long-tail of all live sports and matches.

OtherLevels’s In-Play Messaging solution automatically sends out messages, triggered by a live event such as a goal or red card, to a target audience based on previous betting preferences.

As a result, the operator can now send in-play messages across a wide-range of sporting events, providing bettors with personalised content that is set to increase engagement, conversion rates and revenues.

Bernadette McLoughlin, Executive Director Tabcorp UK, said: “We’re thrilled to have partnered with OtherLevels, in a move which will help us enhance our in-play messaging capabilities with greater scalability.

“Integrating its automated real-time service means we now have the ability to reach the maximum number of bettors at any time with personalised offers across the long-tail of all sports and matches.”

Brendan O’Kane, CEO of OtherLevels, added: “This is a significant partnership for OtherLevels and we’re delighted to be working alongside Sun Bets.

“For the first time, they will have a sophisticated, scalable platform that is capable of delivering personalised real-time offers across as many sports betting markets as possible while also creating operational efficiencies through eliminating existing manual processes.

“We’re confident our in-play messaging service will lead to an increase in engagement from bettors and deliver improved revenues for Sun Bets.”

About OtherLevels

Other Levels is a leading second-generation digital marketing platform with offices in the US, UK and Australia. The OtherLevels platform enables clients to acquire sooner, engage smarter and retain longer and supports desktop, mobile web and apps. OtherLevels leading clients from the wagering, lotteries and social casino sectors include Camelot (UK), Tatts, Ladbrokes Coral, Betfred, Playtech, TopBetta, Betway, Doubledown and Playstudios.

About Sun Bets

Sun Bets is the UK’s fastest growing online betting website, giving customers the chance to bet on live football, horse racing and more events. Sun Bets is a partnership between News UK, which is home to some of the biggest and most popular British newspapers including The Sun, and ASX-listed wagering operator Tabcorp Holdings Limited.

