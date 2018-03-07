Magnet Gaming unveils new Jewel Heist slot

PRESS RELEASES

Progressive jackpots and bonus rounds ensure thrill-a-minute experience

Denmark, March 2018 – Magnet Gaming is giving players the chance to perform the ultimate robbery and bring home some serious money in its latest slot, Jewel Heist.

The innovative slot provider’s latest release features five reels, aptly-designed symbols and two progressive jackpots, all of which are designed to boost player excitement throughout.

This omni-channel offering sees players use skill and precision to help Julie move through laser-guarded hallways in a bid to evade security guards in order to escape with the jewels.

Jewel Heist gives players the chance to win on every spin, with three exciting bonus rounds; Game Chance, Break-In and The Heist, ensuring a thrill-a-minute experience for players.

Thomas Nielsen, Head of Gaming Licensing at Magnet Gaming, said: “Jewel Heist offers players the chance to get away with the ultimate robbery – without the risk of going to jail!

“We are always looking to create the most immersive titles possible as we continue to add to our ever-growing portfolio and are confident Jewel Heist will prove a hit with players.”

Magnet is disrupting the gambling industry by merging casual and casino gaming to ensure players have an enjoyable experience they keep coming back to.

Its HTML5 portfolio offers something for everyone and includes titles such as Le Chef, Baking Day, Treasure Coast and Fish Tank, all of which are available across desktop and mobile devices.

Comments