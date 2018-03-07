Hit the high notes with Play’n GO’s Imperial Opera

PRESS RELEASES

7th March 2018 – Omni-channel slots specialist Play’n GO has raised the curtain on its latest slot, Imperial Opera.

The five reel, 20 payline title takes players into the box seats of an oriental opera house, where they’ll watch the show played out by performers dressed in traditional costume.

Star of the show, the Princess, will act as a wild throughout, helping players on their way to big wins along with various new features and symbols, including the mega scatter symbol, which can deliver free spins to fortunate players.

The Harmony feature will occur randomly throughout the gameplay, with two or three reels spinning the same symbols, while Crescendo will convert all symbols on either one or two reels into the Princess wild.

Players will also witness the Showcase feature, which is active on each spin and stacks a random symbol across the reels.

Featuring the high-spec graphics and operatic sound that the industry has come to expect from Play’n GO’s titles, Imperial Opera will also be compatible with its OMNY® tool which allows players to transfer game progress between land-based and digital channels.

Johan Törnqvist, CEO of Play’n GO, said: “We’re excited to launch yet another regionally-targeted slot to our rapidly expanding portfolio in Imperial Opera, and we’re sure players will enjoy the concept and premium gameplay.

“Our games development team have stepped up their output this year, bringing numerous titles to market which have proved popular across the various territories we are certified within, and I expect this to be another smash hit.”

About Play’n GO

Play’n GO is an award-winning supplier of high quality gaming content to many of the world’s leading casino brands. Their genuine omni-channel solution can be tailored to suit the needs of individual online and land-based partners, regardless of geographical, regulatory, or market-specific requirements. Their games are developed in HTML5 to provide an enhanced user experience on all devices and operating systems. They are complemented by superior back-office administration tools which provide expansive reporting and marketing capabilities, ensuring operators are equipped to provide the ultimate gaming experience. The supplier’s extensive portfolio was recently recognised by the award of the IGA Slot Provider of the Year 2017 title. For more information about Play’n GO, who have offices in Sweden, Malta, Hungary, and the UK, please visit http://www.playngo.com.

