Faunus Affiliate Network hosts the second crypto affiliate & marketing conference

PRESS RELEASES

Following the success of CRAC 2017, the event is to gather ad networks, crypto trading brokers, gambling operators, ICO founders, exchanges, cryptocurrency developers and affiliates in Prague once more.

Prague, Czech Republic, 23rd-24th of April 2018 – Crypto Affiliate & Marketing Conference 2018 will give the recently created community of marketers and digital currency enthusiasts another chance to network while showing what they have managed to achieve since the last time. The world is mad about cryptocurrencies. Prepare to embrace the madness and nurture it into something bigger!

“The last year’s conference has proven that we are advancing in the right direction. What it managed to achieve is basically to create an entirely new industry. Merely a couple of months back everyone was just clueless. And look how fast it is developing now: Thousands of Crypto offers, ICOs, Crypto networks – we actually take pride in starting all that. Affiliate marketing has moved on, the Crypto industry is becoming a part of our everyday lives, and I think it’s incredible! With CRAC 2018 we’re aiming to achieve even more. It’s gonna be bigger, it’s gonna be better in every way possible, and we welcome everyone to Prague this spring.”

Pavel Bykov, Founder.

Crypto Affiliate & Marketing Conference 2018 will be held at Prague’s biggest exhibition grounds, within a massive yet elegant XIXth century construction, the Industrial Palace. Every year it houses dozens of events, which will ensure the highest level of organization. Just like the last year, there will be parties with the best european DJs and abundant refreshments prior to as well as after the conference, but this time around it’s going to be pushed even further with an addition of CRAC 2018 Crypto Cruise across the Vltava river. Be sure to sign up for all the upcoming events in order to have a full CRAC 2018 experience.

Expect to witness the most epic convergence of more than 40 big players from the worlds of Crypto and Online Marketing, over 1000 guests, insightful speakers and master classes climaxing into ICO startup battle with a nightclub afterparty you won’t be able to forget.

If you’re interested in taking part, please contact stacey@faunusaff.com on the matter of entry fee packages or apply at https://cryptoaffiliateconf.com/

About Faunus Affiliate Network

Faunus is an affiliate network based in Prague, Czech Republic. Founded in 2008 as an analytical company, Faunus had a long and winding road to becoming a part of the affiliate community in 2012. For the last 5 years its main focus has been creation and promotion of Finance offers. With the new era of Crypto offers, Faunus is one of the leading affiliate networks on the market. To learn more visit faunusaff.com.

Comments