SoftGamings now offers Quickspin products via single integration

06 MARCH 2018, VALETTA/MALTA, RIGA/LATVIA: Softgamings, an online casino platform provider and gaming systems aggregator, has finished integration of Quickspin’s products into SoftGamings platform. From now on, casino operators will be able to add top-quality video-slots to their casino environments.

Within the framework of this cooperation, SoftGamings and Quickspin plan to increase the performance of Quickspin products and diversify player experience.

Svetlana Gasel, Head of Partnerships at SoftGamings, provided feedback on the cooperation: “Quickspin is among the best gaming providers in the industry. This is the case when quality prevails over quantity and it is right. Quickspin’s 30+ video-slots will satisfy our clients and I’m sure the company will keep on working and producing more great products.”

About Quickspin

Quickspin is a Swedish online video-slot producer, based in Sweden and Malta. The portfolio includes 30+ games, which feature captivating graphics, immersive music and well-thought themes. Particular focus the provider puts on customisable promotions – Flexible Free Rounds, Feature Trigger, Achievements and Game Events. Quickspin products have won several EGR awards and are found in top casinos of the world.

About SoftGamings

SoftGamings is a B2B casino platforms provider and gaming systems aggregator. With over 10 years of experience in the industry, SoftGamings provides solutions demanded in the market and develops its own creative solutions – White Label, Turnkey, Self-Service, Bitcoin platform solutions, Bonus System Standalone feature, Sportsbook solution, Slots Bundle, Live Bundle and Casino Games Integration. SoftGamings’ strong IT team can also provide gamification possibilities, which is one of the major industry trends. Products portfolio includes 40+ gaming suppliers with 3000+ games. The company offers live dealer solutions from Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Ezugi, Authentic Gaming, Lucky Streak etc, slots from NetEnt, Microgaming, BetSoft, Endorphina, Habanero, Booming Games, WorldMatch etc, Betconstruct sportsbook solution, hosting, licensing and banking services. Over 80 clients use SoftGamings products and services since 2007.

For more information:

Website: http://www.softgamings.com

Email: info@softgamings.com

Skype: SoftGamings

