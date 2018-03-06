Relax Gaming partners Bethard Group in content deal

PRESS RELEASES

Table games to go live with operator first with further content to follow

Malta, March 6th 2018 – Operator Bethard Group has agreed to integrate content from innovative supplier Relax Gaming into its various brands.

The deal will initially see Relax provide Roulette and Blackjack titles at a competitive rate to its Bethard, SverigeKronan, SverigeCasino and SuomiVegas sites, before going live with further content soon after.

Both titles are based on a proprietary RNG engine and feature the detailed design standards expected of Relax’s premium games.

The Blackjack title allows players to be dealt three hands simultaneously, while Roulette has one of the most realistic ball motions on the market, backed by high spec physics modelling.

Bjornar Heggernes, Casino Manager at Bethard Group, said: “Our players expect the latest and best games on the market so forming this partnership with Relax Gaming will help us offer this.

“The table games they’ll initially supply us with are top-end in quality, and this allows the player a rich user experience on mobile devices and desktop. “

Patrik Österåker, Relax Gaming’s CEO, ​said: “The Bethard Group has a strong brand in the Scandinavian market and we’re pleased to provide them with our table games content, with the likelihood of further roll-outs down the line.

“Our table games have been proven to drive incremental revenues for various operators, with players appreciating their realistic gameplay and operators their extremely competitive price.”

Relax recently moved to strengthen their product distribution with the appointment of former NetEnt executive Simon Hammon as Chief Product Officer. He was joined by Andrew Crosby as Head of Account Management.

About the Relax Gaming Group

The Relax Gaming Group was founded in 2010 in Malta, with a vision to push the boundaries of online gambling with modern and innovative technology. Since its establishment, Relax has broadened its offering to include proprietary a Casino platform and content, as well as Poker and Bingo, making it one of the major suppliers in Europe. Relax holds licences in several European jurisdictions in order to ensure a wide market coverage for its customers and products. Being present in regulated markets is a key strategy for Relax, and the licenses held include UKGC, MGA, AGCC, Denmark’s Spillemyndigheden and Romania’s ONJN.

