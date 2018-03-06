Quickfire content live on bet-at-home.com

PRESS RELEASES

ISLE OF MAN – Bet-at-home.com has integrated with the award-winning Quickfire platform; Microgaming content is now live.

Online gaming and sports betting company bet-at-home.com was founded in 1999. Today the company has 4.8 million registered customers around the world, offering sports betting, casino, live casino, Vegas games, poker and virtual sports.

Looking to expand its games offering, bet-at-home.com has integrated with the Quickfire platform to gain access to Microgaming’s portfolio of slots. The operator has taken over 130 Microgaming games live including top-performers Avalon, Ariana, Thunderstruck and EmotiCoins. Strategic development partner content is also available.

Andrew Clucas, Director of Quickfire at Microgaming, comments: “Bet-at-home.com is a fantastic addition to the Quickfire platform; they are highly experienced in the gaming industry with a large, global customer base. I am sure the collection of games they have taken live will be extremely popular with their players.”

In addition to gaining access to the industry’s largest catalogue of games, Quickfire operators can also benefit from Quickfire iQ modules such as free games, bonusing, achievements and incentives.

For further information please contact:

Microgaming Press Office

+44 1624 727777

pressoffice@microgaming.co.uk

About Quickfire, powered by Microgaming (quickfire.co.uk)

Quickfire, powered by Microgaming, is the product of choice for operators who want immediate access to the best online gaming content available on desktop and mobile. Hosting the world’s largest progressive jackpot network, the platform offers rapid deployment, seamless integration, intelligent games management and the latest in casino, poker, bingo, mobile, live dealer and multiplayer from Microgaming and select development partners.

About Microgaming (microgaming.co.uk)

Microgaming developed the first true online casino in 1994. It has been breaking records, breaking new ground and breaking its back in pursuit of original gaming ever since. Developer of thousands of unique, genre-defining casino, mobile, poker, bingo, land-based and multiplayer games, and a pioneer in virtual and wearable gaming, the software giant hosts the world’s largest progressive jackpot network. Its products include Live Dealer, Sportsbook, Business Solutions and Quickfire. Microgaming is an award winner. A millionaire maker. The father of player protection and responsible gaming. And through Microgaming PlayItForward, it is a pillar of its local community on the Isle of Man.

Comments