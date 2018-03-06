Magnet Gaming goes live in Gibraltar

PRESS RELEASES

Provider’s full portfolio of titles available to operators

Denmark, March 2018– Innovative slots provider Magnet Gaming has gone live in Gibraltar as it continues to extend its reach into new jurisdictions.

Designed to work seamlessly on desktop and mobile devices, Magnet’s full portfolio of games, which feature high-end graphics and immersive sounds, are now available to online casinos operating under Gibraltar licence.

Titles such as Railroad Express, Lucky Dice, Fish Tank and Auction Day, as well as dozens of others, will go live in the market under a Gibraltar license sheltering from Nektan.

Thomas Nielsen, head of gaming licensing at Magnet Gaming, said: “We’ve seen great demand from Gibraltar-based operators to bring our portfolio live, and we’re thrilled that we’re now able to.

“Over the coming months we will be announcing several operators who will be launching Magnet games through direct integrations or through our integration partners.”

About Magnet Gaming:

Founded in 2014 as a subsidiary of CEGO ApS, Magnet Gaming is a developer of slots for the online gaming industry. Designed in HTML5, their products are optimised to deliver the most engaging cross-platform casual gambling experiences on all major devices and operating systems. They integrate easily into any online casino, either directly through a RESTful API, or via a number of third party platform providers including Quickfire, iSoftBet, iForium and EveryMatrix. Based in Denmark, their development teams design everything required to bring an online slot machine to life, including concepts, gameplay, math models, artwork, music and sound, and programming.

