Gamanza and Lotto Warehouse shake hands on new deal

The Malta-based B2B company is quickly establishing itself as a leader in providing lottery betting solutions to the gaming industry.

Lotto Warehouse are proud to announce a new partnership with the Gamanza Group.

Gamanza are a leading B2B provider, who offer solutions for a number of gaming verticals, including Social Betting and Games. The new partnership with Lotto Warehouse will allow them to boost their plug and play lottery solution.

The company are active across the world and have teams based in Malta, Slovenia, Serbia, Sweden and Austria.

Lotto Warehouse CEO Thomas Biro said the new deal highlighted how his company is increasingly becoming recognised as the number one choice when it comes to lottery betting solutions.

“It’s really pleasing for me that when companies think about adding lottery betting to their platforms more often than not the first name that comes to mind is Lotto Warehouse.

“We offer a high-quality solution, that creates unbeatable margins for the operator.

“We’re also a subsidiary of New York Stock Exchange listed giant 500.com, so our partners recognise that we are a strong and stable operation with plenty of expertise, having powered industry leading lottery betting operator Multilotto’s platform for years.”

Lotto Warehouse are a leading B2B Lottery Betting provider for the iGaming industry and are the only provider to have both UK GC and MGA Class 4 licenses. The company offers operators the chance to add a catalogue of the world’s biggest lottery betting products to their platforms, with all higher tier payouts protected by a jackpot coverage model.

You can find out more about Lotto Warehouse at www.lottowarehouse.com.

If you’re interested in speaking to Lotto Warehouse about their offering you can also contact them at info@lottowarehouse.com.

For press related inquiries please contact Andrew Clarke at andrew@themultigroup.com or via mobile on 00356 79440091.

