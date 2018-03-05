Unearth ancient treasures in Pragmatic Play’s Ancient Egypt

PRESS RELEASES

Myth and mystery await in this accessible video slot

Malta, 5 March 2018: Multi-award-winning casino games developer Pragmatic Play has announced Ancient Egypt, the latest high-quality video slot to join the provider’s thriving portfolio.

Taking players back to a time of pyramids and papyrus, the 3×5 reel game is packed with exciting and instantly recognisable symbols, including an ankh, Anubis, and the famous Queen of the Nile herself, Cleopatra.

The scarab beetle features as the games wild and scatter symbol, triggering the bonus mode when three or more appear.

Casting players as courageous tomb raiders, the bonus game presents players with three treasure chests, with each one either containing a cash prize or access to the free spins round.

Melissa Summerfield, Pragmatic Play’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Ancient Egypt is a refreshing take on a popular theme, bolstering our reputation as one of the most adept casino game providers in iGaming.

“In an intuitive design twist, the game features nine paying symbols rather than the traditional 12 or 14, with exceptional underlying maths making it an inviting treat for new players and long-time slots fans alike.”

Ancient Egypt follows the release of Lucky New Year, a sensational seasonal slot game marking the Year of the Dog.

Releasing two new titles every month, Pragmatic Play’s acclaimed casino games feature on many of the world’s leading casino brands, including Betsson and LeoVegas.

For more information on this release or to arrange an interview please contact Tom Lewis at Square in the Air on 020 3586 8257 or tom.lewis@squareintheair.com

About Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play is one of the fastest growing mobile and desktop providers of digital casino games for the online gaming industry.

For more information please visit http://pragmaticplay.com/

