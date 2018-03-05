Greentube partnership for CashBet Coin

PRESS RELEASES

Agreement will see cryptocurrency used on the GameTwist platform

March 5, 2018 — (Oakland, California): CashBet, a leading iGaming platform provider and turnkey operator, has agreed a cryptocurrency partnership with social casino operator Funstage, a Greentube subsidiary and part of NOVOMATIC Interactive.

The deal will see CashBet Coin, CashBet’s cryptocurrency for a complete blockchain ecosystem for iGaming, made available as a payment method to users of Funstage’s flagship GameTwist platform, one of the world’s largest online gaming communities.

A platform for social casino and skill games with more than one million monthly active users, GameTwist will begin allowing players to purchase credits using CashBet Coin across its collection of over 400 games, including slots, casino, card games and bingo.

Widely used across mainland Europe, the GameTwist platform will accept CashBet Coin in all jurisdictions where it operates.

Ronald van der Brink, Greentube CCO, said: “The strength and technical excellence of CashBet’s cryptocurrency framework immediately stood out to us, and we are proud to offer our players an exciting new way to play their favourite games. We have been impressed by CashBet’s combination of gaming expertise and blockchain technology.”

Dr. Mike Reaves, CEO and co-founder of CashBet, said: “We are committed to making CashBet Coin the established cryptocurrency for iGaming in markets all over the world. Partnering with Greentube and Funstage is a great way for CashBet Coin to be used by any player as a payment currency for one of the best social casino sites in the world.”

“We are proud to partner with Greentube as they realize the advantages that CashBet Coin can bring in social casino gaming. This is a clear indication of CashBet’s leadership as we strive to make our ambition a reality.”

“The GameTwist platform’s reputation as a home for innovative and exciting social gaming content is unparalleled, and we look forward to enjoying a long and productive relationship.”

About CashBet

Founded in 2012, and based in California, CashBet is a leading mobile-first iGaming platform provider and turnkey operator. CashBet’s platform empowers real-money, social, and skill-based gaming apps and websites worldwide. Some of the most unique, diverse and compelling games are “Powered By CashBet”. By integrating CashBet’s software, game developers can legally launch online gambling games without needing to be licensed. With CashBet’s feature-rich platform, operators gain access to player segmentation, bonusing, campaign management, and other patent-pending features to enable a profitable iGaming operation from day one. CashBet leaders are veterans of the regulated, online gambling industry with many years of successful operation. CashBet is licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. For more information, please visit www.cashbet.com.

About Greentube

Greentube Internet Entertainment Solutions, the NOVOMATIC Interactive division, is a leading developer and supplier of iGaming solutions. Greentube is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the NOVOMATIC Group, one of the biggest producers and operators of gaming technologies and one of the largest integrated gaming companies in the world. Greentube’s industry leading Omni-channel technology allows the convergence of online, mobile and land-based games. The well-diversified product portfolio includes Classic Slots, Table Games, Live Dealer Gaming, AWP Reloaded Slots, Server-Based Gaming, Social Casino Gaming, Bingo and more.

About NOVOMATIC

The NOVOMATIC Group is one of the biggest international producers and operators of gaming technologies and employs around 29,500 staff worldwide. Founded by entrepreneur Professor Johann F. Graf in 1980, the Group has locations in more than 50 countries and exports high-tech electronic gaming equipment and solutions to more than 75 countries. The Group operates around 270,000 gaming terminals and video lottery terminals (VLTs) in its some 2,100 plus gaming operations as well as via rental concepts.

Through its numerous international subsidiaries, the NOVOMATIC Group is fully active in all segments of the gaming industry and thus offers a diversified Omni-channel product portfolio to its partners and clients around the world. This product range includes land-based gaming products and services, management systems and cash management, online/mobile and social gaming solutions as well as lottery and sports betting solutions together with a range of sophisticated ancillary products and services.

