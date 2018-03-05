Betdigital’s Hercules slot powers up William Hill’s performance charts

PRESS RELEASES

Monday 5th March 2018 – Betdigital’s brand new Hercules slot has shot to the top of William Hill’s best performing casino titles.

Hercules has only been available on the William Hill platform for a short time and is already showing its strength. Set at the gates of Olympus surrounded by Zeus’ lightning, Hercules is a 5 by 3 reel slots game featuring on the Inspired Storm cabinet.

Players receive wins for three, four or five of a kind and there are 10 different win lines. Betdigital and William Hill worked closely on the design process to deliver an outstanding game for casino players.

Heath Samples, CEO at Betdigital said: “Our collaboration with William Hill to deliver Hercules was an enriching process and we’re thrilled with the results so soon after launch. It’s testament to both teams that it has done so well. There were high hopes for it and this has been our best performing game to date.”

Craig Staples, William Hill Senior Gaming Insights & analytics Manager added: “Seeing the game crystalise through development was quite something, Betdigital already have an excellent reputation for providing world class content in both the land based and online world and this game just shows how well their games perform across the board. It was expected to do well but it’s turned out to been one of our most consistent performers.”



Comments