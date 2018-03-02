Vegas Hero launches new document upload power feature!

PRESS RELEASES

Vegas Hero has brought a whole new dimension of powers for uploading your documents!

Vegas Hero heard your cries and has answered them with the brand-new document upload feature that’s super charged with speed and ease, to make verifying your account easier than ever before so you can concentrate on having fun!

All customers at Vegas Hero will have to verify their account at some point prior to a deposit or withdrawal, so the hero has put this seamlessly smooth new feature inside all accounts.

To verify your account at Vegas Hero, you will need to log in and click on go to the section ‘My Account, where you will be directed down to bottom of the page and presented with the option ‘Document Upload’. If you are familiar with this feature then have fun whizzing through it thus ensuring even speedier withdrawals, but if not, you can follow all the online steps or click on the circular help/how to verify your account.

The documents you will be asked to upload are Proof of Identity, Proof of Address and Payment Method. Once submitted your documents will be reviewed within 24 hours and once verified, you will receive a confirmation email. You can keep track of what is happening behind the scenes with status updates on each of your documents on the website, or keep your eyes on your inbox where you will also receive email updates.

In this world, miles away from our civilization you will find promotions that are so powerful that they create a wave of greatness, along with payments methods that are faster than your own shadow!

Comments