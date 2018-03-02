Stan Collymore teams up with Betstars to relive his match-winning goal against newcastle In 1996

PRESS RELEASES

Former Reds striker revisits Anfield 22 years on from his iconic last-gasp strike

ONCHAN, Isle of Man – March 1, 2018 – Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has teamed up with online betting site BetStars, the sports betting brand of The Stars Group Inc., to look back at his iconic match-winning goal against Newcastle at Anfield in 1996 in a new video.

Collymore, who scored 28 goals with the Reds, took a stroll down memory lane outside Anfield Stadium, reliving his memories of the stoppage-time goal which secured a 4-3 victory for Liverpool in a game often cited by fans and commentators as the greatest Premier League game in history.

Reflecting on the goal, Collymore said: “My abiding memory of the winning goal against Newcastle is how much space I had in the box so late on in the game. I got a really good first touch, steadied myself and I just hit it beyond the goalkeeper before he could react, and I think there was a split second of silence before the whole of Anfield erupted. Then I just ran off like a crazy man towards what is now the Kenny Dalglish Stand and I knew that we had won the game.”

Watch Collymore relive his iconic goal here: http://bit.ly/2CRoQcM

