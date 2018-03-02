Mare Balticum (Baltic Sea) Gaming Summit preliminary agenda now available

PRESS RELEASES

RIGA – 2 March 2018 – The inaugural edition of the Mare Balticum (Baltic Sea) Gaming Summit is aiming to create a platform that will allow conversation between the international gambling industry and the local regulators in order to improve performance and highlight the key benefits of being a licensed operation.

As the organizers pointed out in the earlier press releases, the event will feature dedicated panel discussions per region. Today, the preliminary agenda is available and a more speakers have been revealed.

The program/agenda looks the following way:

• 9:00 – 9:30 – Registration

• 9:30 – 10:30 – The state of the industry in Latvia

o Already confirmed speakers: Valts Nerets(Senior Associate at Sorainen Latvia)

o More speakers are going to be announced during March

• 10:30 – 11:30 – The state of the industry in Lithuania

o Already confirmed speakers: Renata Beržanskienė (Partner at Sorainen Lithuania), Andrius Gabnys (Managing partner. Attorney-at-Law at Gabnys Law Firm)

o More speakers are going to be announced during March

• 11:30 – 12:00 – Networking Break

• 12:00 – 13:00 – Innovation Talks Live

o Already confirmed speakers: Max Krupyshev(COO at Cubits)

o More speakers are going to be announced during March

• 13:00 – 14:00 – Complimentary Lunch

o 14:00 – 14:45 – The state of the industry in Estonia

o Speakers are going to be announced during March

• 14:45 – 15:45 – The state of the industry in Denmark and Sweden

o Already confirmed speakers: Morten Ronde(CEO of the Danish Online Gambling Association), Gustaf Hoffstedt (Secretary General of BOS – the Swedish Trade Association for Online Gambling), Sissel Weitzhandler (Group Compliance Manager at Play’n Go)

o More speakers are going to be announced during March

• 15:45 – 16:00 – Networking Break

• 16:00 – 17:00 – The effects of GDPR on the gambling industry

o Speakers are going to be announced during March

• 20:00 – Late night – Official Networking party



Already confirmed attending companies: Tonybet, TrioGames, Tatkazino, Play’n Go, Cubits, BMM Testlabs and many more

• Day 2 – Networking session: Europe Day – Riga by Canal Boat Sightseeing Cruise

The events will take place on the 8th of May at ASTOR RIGA Hotel & Conference, which is situated in two fabulous buildings which are located in Zigfrids Anna Meirovica street – named in honor of the first Minister of Foreign affairs of independent Latvia.

More details about the event can be found here: marebalticumgaming.com

The event is limited to 100 delegates!

You can register here!

About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events (formerly EEGMedia/EEGEvents)



European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and event organizer company in the European Union.

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond. Their first event was held in Budapest on the 19th of September 2016. Since then the team have implemented more destinations into their event portfolio.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations include Vienna, Prague, Budapest, Riga and Ljubljana with special focus around emerging markets.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu

