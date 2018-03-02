ITF adds Sportradar’s Integrity Services to integrity protection measures

PRESS RELEASES

The ITF today announced the addition of Sportradar’s Integrity Services to its integrity protection measures. As an extension of its current partnership with the ITF, Sportradar will use its Fraud Detection System to monitor betting patterns across more than 50,000 ITF Pro Circuit tennis matches.

As part of the agreement, Sportradar’s intelligence and investigations capabilities can be utilised by the Tennis Integrity Unit, which is responsible for investigating breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program and in which the ITF is a partner.

The services provided by Sportradar will add to ITF’s anti-corruption measures at Pro Circuit events. Current measures the ITF has in place at Pro Circuit level include accredited areas, monitoring, training and mentoring of tournament and match officials, and increased video streaming of matches.

ITF President David Haggerty said: “We are pleased to be further developing our relationship with Sportradar in order to enhance our integrity protection measures. Combating match-fixing and other forms of corruption in tennis is crucial in ensuring the long-term health of the game. These new developments build on our long-term partnership with Sportradar to develop and provide ITF Pro Circuit data and content for fans worldwide. Sportradar brings added expertise and capabilities to existing anti-corruption measures, and shares our commitment and passion for protecting the integrity of the game.”

Sportradar Founder and CEO Carsten Koerl added: “The ITF is taking the significant step of putting the highest level of integrity protection in place. I am proud that our long-term partner has done this by building on the measures already implemented around tour structure, tournaments, and umpires. This step, when aggregated with all the ITF’s other initiatives, should offer reassurance to players, fans and other stakeholders in tennis.”

About Sportradar

Sportradar is a global leader in understanding and leveraging the power of sports data and digital content for its clients around the world. The company’s Integrity Services operation provides the Monitoring & Detection to over 70 sporting federations, including the FIFA, NBA and World Rugby. This team monitors betting behaviour and patterns worldwide, identifying hundreds of suspicious sporting matches every year. Those findings prove invaluable for sports federations and law enforcement agencies that are looking to pinpoint match-fixers. The Integrity Services also include the Education and Prevention services that have been delivered to leagues and clubs around the world. These have been shown to increase awareness of illegal betting and match-fixing among those involved in sport. Finally, the Intelligence and Investigations team use cutting edge tools and techniques to identify the organisations, individuals and relationships that enable organized match-fixing worldwide.

More than 1,000 businesses in over 80 countries rely on Sportradar’s data depth and quality services in their daily business. Headquartered in Switzerland, Sportradar has offices in over 30 other cities and employs over 2,000 highly experienced staff worldwide.

For more information about Sportradar, please visit: www.sportradar.com.

