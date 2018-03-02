Gary Platt Manufacturing, through Bet Rite Inc., supplies chairs for Refreshed Gaming Floor at River Rock Casino Resort

PRESS RELEASES

RENO, Nev. (March 2, 2018) – River Rock Casino Resort’s recent Grand Reveal completed a refreshing of its diverse game floor, and Gary Platt Manufacturing, through their exclusive Canadian distributor Bet Rite Inc., provided its chairs for the stunningly beautiful casino renewal.

River Rock Casino resort chose Gary Platt’s hand-crafted Monaco and Riva chairs to replace more than 1,000 main gaming slot chairs, 100 high limit slot chairs, and 200 main gaming table chairs.

“Our patrons are pleased with the quality and comfort of the new chairs on the gaming floor,” said Michael Kim, River Rock Casino Resort General Manager.

“Every detail of every chair we create is carefully considered and planned to deliver the ultimate player experience. That attention to detail and experience was extremely important to River Rock Casino, because they wanted to ensure our products would perfectly deliver on the refreshed gaming floor,” said Gary Platt Vice President of Sales and Marketing Joshua Corrick.

Bet Rite Director of Sales Mark Dalla Riva added, “Bet Rite is proud to continue to support River Rock Casino Resort with Gary Platt high performance casino seating. The planning, communication, and professionalism of the team at River Rock made for an easy transition and is evident in the final result; a beautiful, world-class casino resort. The Gary Platt Riva and Monaco chair styles are a great complement to the new look and feel, and initial customer feedback has been extremely positive.”

Gary Platt’s patent-pending Monaco design features razor-sharp details that bring a new meaning to unsurpassed comfort and deliver a chic sensibility worthy of the name Monaco. The Riva chair conjures images of northern Italy, with it sleek lines, perfect ergonomics and, and fine details like triple weltless stitched seams, all with Gary Platt’s unsurpassed comfort.

The Monaco, Riva, and every chair in Gary Platt’s line is created with a unique proprietary injection-molded blend of foam made exclusively for the company. Each Gary Platt chair is designed with unrivaled attention to detail and hand-crafted using only the highest quality materials, inside and out.

About Gary Platt Manufacturing

For more than 20 years, Gary Platt Manufacturing has been the world’s leading provider of performance casino seating. The design team has more than 50 years of experience in providing products with unsurpassed comfort and excellence. Gary Platt produces premium seating for casinos on five continents and creates chairs for slots, table games, poker, bar-top, and bingo. For more information, visit Gary Platt at www.garyplatt.com.

About Bet Rite Inc.

Bet Rite “Canada’s Gaming Supplier” is a Canadian owned and operated company focused solely on bringing world class gaming products and services to the Canadian casino market. Founded in 2009, Bet Rite is an authorized registered gaming vendor in every province bringing together under one company a complete coast to coast gaming sales, marketing, field service, installation, warehousing, and distribution operation.

Contact:

Paul Speirs-Hernandez, Steinbeck Communications

+1 (702) 413-4278, paul@steinbeckcommunications.com

