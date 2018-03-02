Gambling.com Group acquires Bookies.com and related assets

PRESS RELEASES

The acquisition is a forceful move into the sports betting vertical for Gambling.com Group Plc, whose focus has historically been online casino.

The transaction also includes the websites Bookmakers.co.uk and FootballScores.com along with 76 sports betting and casino related domain names. The acquired domain names include premium, undeveloped domains such as: bookmakers.com and bookies.co.uk. The assets drive almost all of their revenue from the largest, regulated, online sports betting market in the world, the United Kingdom.

The acquired assets generated sales of over GBP 600,000 during the last three months of 2017. The Group expects to operate the assets with a pre-tax profit margin of more than 80% going forward. The acquisition was closed on February 28th, 2018 and will be consolidated from February 1st, 2018. The purchase price amounts to an upfront payment of GBP 2.0 million which was paid as a cash consideration in conjunction with the transfer of the assets. In addition, there is deferred compensation of GBP 4.5 million payable over a period of one year.

Charles Gillespie, Gambling.com Group Plc Chief Executive, says “This is both the largest and most exciting acquisition we have done since we began acquiring in 2017. These websites perfectly complement our existing portfolio in terms of both increasing our sports betting market share and continuing with our focus on big brands and big domains.”

Regarding the pending United States Supreme Court decision in Christie v. NCAA, Gillespie added “Should Governor Chris Christie triumph at the Supreme Court and strike down the federal ban on sports-betting, Gambling.com Group stands ready with the strongest domain portfolio of any performance marketing company for the American sports betting market.”

For further information, please contact:

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive

+356 2776.1028

www.gambling.com/corporate

About Gambling.com Group Plc

Gambling.com Group Plc is a multi-award winning provider of digital marketing services for the global iGaming industry. Founded in 2006, the group has a workforce of over 70 and operates from offices in Dublin, Tampa, Monaco and Malta. The group publishes websites that offer comparisons and reviews of online gambling websites in 14 national markets in 8 languages. Players use these resources to select which online gambling operators they should trust to offer a safe and honest online gambling experience. The Group’s publishing assets include the leading iGaming industry portal, Gambling.com® as well as Bookies.com and the CasinoSource℠ series of portals, among many others.

