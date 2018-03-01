Play’n GO in running for three Global Regulatory Awards

PRESS RELEASES

1st March 2018 – Omni-channel slots specialist Play’n GO has confirmed its international regulatory credentials with three nominations at the Global Regulatory Awards 2018, run by Gambling Compliance.

The wider compliance team has been shortlisted for In-house Counsel/Legal Team of the Year, Jemal Sudra, Play’n GO’s Technical Compliance Officer is listed for Compliance Officer of the Year, and its Technical Compliance & Information Security Officer Deion Williams will look to win the Data Protection Officer of the Year category.

These nominations come on the back of Play’n GO’s success in working with regulators in various territories to seamlessly certify and integrate its products into locally licenced operators.

Play’n GO is seeking to be the foremost provider to regulated markets and is on a continuous assignment to expand its reach. With the recent additions of Spain and Columbia, its list of regulated market offerings now reaches more than 15 jurisdictions worldwide.

Play’n GO’s flawless regulatory record has been built on its team of expert legal and compliance specialists, all of whom has vast experience working across all areas of the legal and compliance sphere. Their efforts to ensure compliance across its broad spectrum of software products and services for the gaming industry allow customers to have the peace of mind to deliver their customers fully compliant products in an increasingly regulated landscape.

Johan Törnqvist, CEO of Play’n GO, said: “These nominations confirm our credentials of being the leading supplier to regulated territories. We’ve been proactive in building a first-class legal and compliance team which can deal with the evolving rigours of the international legislative landscape and it’s great to be recognised for this strategy.

“The categories will be hotly contested, but I’ve seen the work our legal teams do first hand and competitors would be hard-pushed to be more engaged in the process and effective in its implementation, ensuring our content seamlessly integrates with clients around the world.”

About Play’n GO

Play’n GO is an award-winning supplier of high quality gaming content to many of the world’s leading casino brands. Their genuine omni-channel solution can be tailored to suit the needs of individual online and land-based partners, regardless of geographical, regulatory, or market-specific requirements. Their games are developed in HTML5 to provide an enhanced user experience on all devices and operating systems. They are complemented by superior back-office administration tools which provide expansive reporting and marketing capabilities, ensuring operators are equipped to provide the ultimate gaming experience. The supplier has been recognised with the IGA Slot Provider of the Year 2017 and 2018 titles. For more information about Play’n GO, who have offices in Sweden, Malta, Hungary, and the UK, please visit http://www.playngo.com.

