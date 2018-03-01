Major betting media brands extend partnership until 2020

PRESS RELEASES

The two biggest names in betting news have joined forces once again in an enhanced partnership that will run until the end of 2019.

Racing Post and SBC Global have agreed on an extended two-year deal which will strengthen the ties between the two organisations ahead of SBC’s groundbreaking 2018 betting trade events.

The deal builds on the existing partnership which saw Racing Post B2B with a highly visible presence at all SBC’s 2017 events, including Betting on Football, Betting on Sports and the SBC Awards.

The Racing Post Networking Area will once again have a prominent presence at both the Betting on Football and Betting on Sports conferences, while offering delegates the chance to meet clients or partners in a relaxing environment. Racing Post B2B will also have a selection of new and innovative products on show allowing delegates to check out market leading Racing Post content in multiple formats.

Racing Post B2B will also take an active role as an ambassador for both events, with both Racing Post and SBC working together to build audiences, deliver high quality conference content and ensure the success of each conference.

Eugene Delaney (B2B Director, Racing Post) said: “After the overwhelming success of the 2017 events, it makes sense for Racing Post to continue our partnership with SBC. SBC consistently deliver engaging conferences with high quality networking and business opportunities, so we are delighted to continue the association and partnership”.

Rasmus Sojmark (CEO & Founder, SBC Global) said: “We have a great relationship with the Racing Post and I’m very happy to cement that partnership for another two years. We have common goals in helping the betting industry improve how it operates, so it was an obvious decision to join forces in this way.”

For more information about the partnership, please contact

Dennis Algreen, Head of Marketing at SBC Global at dennis@sbcnews.co.uk

Eugene Delaney, Director B2B at Racing Post at eugene.delaney@racingpost.com

For more information about SBC Events 2018, please visit www.sbcevents.com

Racing Post B2B

Racing Post B2B caters for all digital content requirements across web, mobile, tablet and retail. More than just a data provider – raw data is enhanced with the best and most recognisable content authored by the biggest names in sports betting.

Racing Post B2B offers an unrivalled worldwide content portfolio for bookmakers and media associations. Acknowledged throughout the racing, sport and gaming industries, the Racing Post creates bespoke products suited to your audience that will enable your company to maximise profitability by offering unique data, editorial or multi-media solutions.

Racing Post B2B services are currently consumed in over 25 countries in multiple languages and continually growing.

