iGB Affiliate heads to Lisbon for the autumn affiliate conference

PRESS RELEASES

The Lisbon Affiliate Conference will take place on the 17th – 20th October

1st March, 2018 (London) – iGB Affiliate, the most respected information provider for the igaming affiliate market, has announced that its autumn affiliate conference will be moving to Lisbon in 2018.

The Lisbon Affiliate Conference (LiAC) will take place on the 17th – 20th October 2018 and is expected to bring together the key stakeholders in the igaming affiliate industry.

“Our last three years in Berlin have been extremely successful, but we never like to rest on our laurels,” said Shona ODonnell, Event Director, Clarion Gaming.

“Feedback from our exhibitors and visitors has been that they are keen to explore a new location. Lisbon is an extremely vibrant and exciting city, with great access. Moving the event will allow us to bring in local affiliates from this region and we hope to bring back some that may have missed last year’s BAC.

“And of course we are all looking forward to a little autumn sunshine,” added ODonnell.

Ryan Henderson, Head of Affiliates, Kindred Group said: “The Kindred Affiliates team are delighted to be joining Clarion Gaming in Portugal later this year. While Berlin was a hugely successful conference for us, we feel this change of venue will add a new angle to the event and help attract new visitors we’ve not yet had the pleasure of engaging with face to face.

“With their exceedingly strong event management, we have no doubt that the Lisbon Affiliate Conference will be a fantastic event,” continued Henderson.

The Lisbon Affiliate Conference will be taking place at the Feira Internacional de Lisboa (FIL). Just as the city’s heritage is founded in discovery – the conference will be too.

“In an industry that is rife with change, the Lisbon Affiliate Conference will focus on the discovery of our new landscape and how our delegates can leverage this change to ultimately improve their businesses,” said ODonnell.

For more information or to register your interest in attending or sponsoring the event, please visit: www.LisbonAffiliateConference.com.

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

David Bartram

+44 (0) 20 3586 1978

david@squareintheair.com

About iGB Affiliate:

iGB Affiliate is the affiliate-facing brand of iGaming Business. It organises the three biggest affiliate events in the industry including the London Affiliate Conference. Its conferences provide the platform for affiliates to learn from the industry’s best during dedicated conference schedules, and meet affiliate managers from major and rising operators both on the exhibition floor and during well-attended networking events.

The affiliate conferences are the only place you can network with large volumes of affiliates at once. For operators, the conferences are vital to growing their affiliate networks. iGB Affiliate also provides the free iGB Affiliate magazine. With high quality content and strong digital and print followings, it continues to be the only dedicated magazine in the affiliate industry.

Comments