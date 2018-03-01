Casino players will be over the moon with Pariplay’s new Chang’e slot

PRESS RELEASES

iGaming software provider expands casino slot portfolio with new original game based on ancient Chinese goddess of the moon

1st March 2018 – Pariplay Ltd., a gaming technology company serving iGaming operators, land-based casinos and lotteries, has launched Chang’e – Goddess of the Moon, an original online video slot game. Paying spectacular homage to the ancient Chinese lunar goddess Chang’e, the new Pariplay-developed game allows online casino players across to world to shoot for the moon on their device of choice.

Complete with authentic music and stunning graphics evocative of ancient China, Pariplay’s Chang’e – Goddess of the Moon places players in a mythical, mystical world of chance, where the possibility of good fortune abounds. Boasting 243 potential winning outcomes, the video slot, developed in collaboration with the software provider’s Asian gaming partners to ensure authenticity, features five reels and 20 different lines. Chang’e also boasts a bonus round to further raise player engagement.

Developed for a truly global audience, the game is optimised for more than a dozen different languages, including Chinese, Thai, Japanese, Norwegian, Finnish, Czech, and Hungarian as well as English. Pariplay developed the title in HTML5, allowing play on smart phones and tablets as well as laptop and desktop computers.

With a return to player (RTP) ratio of 95%, there is an even bigger incentive for players to enjoy Chang’e. In addition, ‘reality check’ functionality is also enabled to promote responsible gambling.

Certified by gambling regulators in the UK, Isle of Man and Malta, Chang’e is the latest addition to Pariplay’s over-100-strong collection of online games. As well as its video and classic slots titles, the company also provides a range of online scratch cards, bingo games and instant win titles.

Richard Mintz, Commercial and Marketing Director at Pariplay, said: “Our games studio collaborated very closely with our partners in Asia to ensure that Chang’e recreated ancient China faithfully and did justice to an important myth from the country’s past. With our strong focus on developing a highly engaging gaming experience, we are confident that this game will become one of our most popular original slots, complementing our branded titles in our Atari® and Valiant Entertainment® franchises.”

For more information about Pariplay’s Chang’e, contact Pariplay.

About Pariplay Ltd.

Pariplay Limited is a leading provider of Internet Gaming Systems, offering state-of-the-art, in-house developed gaming platforms and Internet games as well as integrated third party games from leading industry companies. Founded in 2010, our team has over 50 gaming experts with offices in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sofia, Bulgaria and Gibraltar, built to support our customers’ requirements in a dynamic and competitive environment.

The group is licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Gambling Commission, Alderney Gambling Control Commission and by the UK Gambling Commission. Our Gaming Systems, RNG and all games are certified and tested by the leading testing labs and meet the highest industry standards for online gaming testing and certification.

As a business-to-business provider of games of skill and chance, Pariplay fully understands the importance of responsible gaming and has implemented policies and tools within its systems and games to provide industry-leading entertainment in a socially responsible fashion. The system combines identity verification with age verification and geo-Location services to determine whether an individual meets the minimum age requirement and is playing within a specific territory. Pariplay has implemented multiple responsible gaming tools to meet different regulatory standards and have provided players with a sophisticated self-exclusion tool that offers them an easy way to manage their gaming habits.

Contact Information

Gili Lisani

CEO

Pariplay Ltd.

Email: gili@pariplayltd.com

Website: www.pariplayltd.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pariplay-limited

Comments