Lotto instant Win partners with ORYX Gaming

Live streaming lottery solution available 24/7 allows players to bet on draws

Wednesday 28th February 2018 (Zagreb, Croatia): Live lottery specialist Pin Projekt has signed a content distribution deal with ORYX Gaming, significantly expanding the reach of its revolutionary new live streaming solution, Lotto instant Win (LiW).

As part of the partnership, LiW has been integrated onto the provider’s omni-channel cross-product platform.

ORYX Gaming’s operator clients will now have access to the streaming service, which allows players to place bets on the outcome of a variety of lottery draws broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Draws occur frequently, every 1, 3, 7 and 10 minutes depending on the studio and how many balls are in the drum. Fully verified lottery drawing machines ensure complete randomised draws and guarantees transparency of winnings.

Players can choose from 17 different games with sidebets and jackpot options across desktop and mobile devices, with over 2,000 live draws taking place across the day, all year round.

Green screen chroma key technology allows for studios to be customised to feature an operator’s branding, while glamorous hostesses bring the draws to life throughout the day.

Zdenko Ninkovic, Pin Projekt CSO, said: “This is a significant deal for us as it greatly improves our international presence, with LiW readily available to ORYX Gaming operators around the world.

We are confident the high frequency of draws and quality of streams will prove an attractive proposition for both clients and players.”

Matevz Mazij, ORYX Gaming CEO said: “LiW is a truly unique live lottery solution and we’re thrilled to have made it available to our partners.

“We’ve been very impressed with the overall package they provide, from state-of-the-art technology to ensure no buffering and a wide range of games on offer, and are sure it will be well-received by our customer base.”

About Pin Projekt:

Founded in 2008, Pin Projekt is an innovative company which offers a variety of software solutions for the iGaming industry.

Lotto instant Win (LiW), launched in 2018, is the new and innovative live lottery platform developed by Pin Projekt. Live lottery games take place from four certified studios, available 24/7, and have a frequency of 1, 3, 7 and 10 minutes depending of the studio and the number of balls in the drum.

About ORYX Gaming:

ORYX Gaming is a leading turnkey solutions provider. The omni channel cross-product platform contains a mix of proprietary and 3rd party games for Casino, Slots, Live dealer content, Lottery, Poker, Virtual Sports and Instant game offerings. They offer the perfect blend of localized and exclusive content from the likes of ORYX, Gamomat, Kalamba and a number of standard integrations such as Quickfire, Netent, NYX, EGT, Amatic and Isoftbet to collate 5000 aggregated world-class game titles.

