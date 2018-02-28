Betclic takes Pragmatic Play titles

PRESS RELEASES

Provider’s portfolio goes live with leading operator

Malta, 28 February 2018: Multi-award-winning casino games developer Pragmatic Play has signed an agreement with Betclic Everest Group, which will see the operator take on the fast-growing provider’s games for the first time.

A number of Pragmatic Play’s video slots are now live with the operator, including Hot Safari, Wolf Gold and Gold Rush.

Betclic joins online operators including Betsson, Vera&John and GVC in integrating the provider’s games.

Melissa Summerfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Betclic is an established name in the online casino space with a reputation for delivering a slick user experience, and its ambition makes them the perfect partner to build our reach alongside.

“They have been a pleasure to work with as we integrate our selection of top performing video slot titles. We look forward to enjoying a long and rewarding partnership.”

Andre Swedberg, Head of Casino at Betclic, said: “Growing the array of games that we bring our players with the latest and greatest in slot content is a priority. We are delighted to offer Pragmatic Play’s slots across our Betclic, Expekt and MonteCarloCasino brands.

“The consistency and quality of Pragmatic Play’s delivery stood out against the competition, and we are certain its games will prove very popular with our players.”

Releasing two games a month, Pragmatic Play’s titles now feature on many of the world’s leading casino brands.

About Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play is one of the fastest growing mobile and desktop providers of digital casino games for the online gaming industry. Our passion for premium entertainment is unrivalled and we strive to create only the most engaging and evocative gaming experiences. Pragmatic Play’s Games Library contains unique in-house content consisting of over 80 proven slot games, supporting 23 languages and all major currencies. We employ our extensive expertise to ensure that each high-quality game developed in our studios represents our mantra of innovation and dedication.

For more information please visit http://pragmaticplay.com/

About Betclic Everest Group

Betclic Everest Group is a European online gaming operator founded in Paris in September 2007. Betclic has a unique portfolio comprising five diverse and complementary international brands: Betclic, bet-at-home.com, Everest, Expekt and Monte Carlo Casino.

The operator’s brands provide millions of players with the ability to express their passion for Sport and Horse-racing betting, Poker and Casino Games.

Headquartered in Paris, the operator also has offices in: Bordeaux, Malta, Lisbon, Rome & Stockholm.

