MansionBet sponsors World Pool Masters

Online sportsbook brand, MansionBet, will be the title sponsors of the 25th World Pool Masters, which takes place in Gibraltar this March 2-4, and broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Adding to Mansion’s strong history of sporting sponsorships, which has recently covered boxing and football, this partnership provides an international platform for their latest sportsbook brand which launched earlier this year.

The ‘MansionBet World Pool Masters XXV’ will see a host of former champions return to the tournament to celebrate its quarter-centenary, meaning the likes of Francisco Bustamante, Earl Strickland and Ralf Souquet will be competing among a star-studded 16-man field for the $20,000 top prize.

Karel Manasco, CEO of Mansion, said of the sponsorship, “We are always looking at platforms for brand promotion, and as a Gibraltar-based company, the location combined with the international exposure of this popular event, made our title sponsorship of the World Pool Masters a natural fit.”

Barry Hearn, Chairman of Matchroom Sport said, “We are delighted to have MansionBet on board as title sponsor of pool’s biggest invitational event.

“We are celebrating the silver jubilee of this magnificent tournament and as such the field is packed with some of the biggest names in pool, all great champions in their own right. With live TV coverage on Sky Sports and over 100 other countries across the globe, I know we are in for an exciting weekend of world-class sporting action in Gibraltar.”

The World Pool Masters will be broadcast live for 20 hours in total on Sky Sports in the UK and on networks around the world. The World Pool Masters is sponsored by the following suppliers: RASSON (tables), IWAN SIMONIS (Simonis cloth), SALUC (Aramith balls), PREDATOR (cues) and ULTIMATE TEAM GEAR (clothing).

About Mansion

Awarded ‘Online Casino Operator of the Year’ at the International Gaming Awards 2018, the Mansion Group has firmly established itself as a leading provider of online gambling and entertainment. Founded in 2003, the group enjoys an international player base and a strong market share. Mansion possess a broad portfolio of popular online casinos catering to all tastes and markets, with Casino.com acting as the flagship brand.

Under the new MansionBet brand, the Mansion Group will diversify their product portfolio into the sports arena, leveraging the strength and brand awareness of the Mansion name across the industry.

For more information, visit: www.mansion.com

