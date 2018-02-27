Habanero unleashes new London Hunter slot

PRESS RELEASES

Players tasked with saving the capital from catastrophe

27th February 2018 – Premium slots and table games provider Habanero has taken a T-Rex-inspired trip down memory lane with its latest slot, London Hunter.

Set in Victorian London, the five-reel, three-row, fixed 25-line slot asks players to help save the city from devastation when the escaped dinosaur takes to its streets.

The game’s unique steam punk style provides a striking backdrop and creates Haba nero’s most cinematic game to date.

And there are free games galore lurking amongst the capital’s cobbled streets, with big multipliers also providing huge pay outs.

Toni Karapetrov, Head of Corporate Communications at Habanero, said: “London Hunter’s latest technology recreates Victorian Britain beautifully and we’re sure the game will appeal to those seeking a fast-paced, high-quality, cinematic experience.

“Players will need to have their wits about them with T-Rex on the loose, but if they can claw London back from the brink of destruction, there are big wins to be had with two evolving wilds and big multipliers.”

Available on all devices, London Hunter uses a common loader with shared components which provides gamers with faster loading times and a more engrossing experience.

The game is the latest in Habanero’s impressive slot portfolio, following on from titles such as Four Divine Beasts, 5 Mariachis, and Rolling Roger.

The supplier now offers over 80 video slots titles, 11 table games, and 10 video poker titles, which are integrated with over 60 operators and aggregators and available in 24 European and Asian languages.

London Hunter will be released this week. A preview of the game is live on Habanero’s YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/F9txFW_Q6kI

