Play’n GO has the Midas touch with Gold King release

26th February 2017 – Omni-channel slots specialist Play’n GO offers up royal riches in its latest slot Gold King.

The five-reel, 20-payline slot offers players the chance to live like a king and win stacks of gold bars and jewellery in the lavish title.

Loyal subjects will be helped on their way to these luxuries by the wild Rose and Gold King symbols which will grant a number of free spins depending on how many feature on the reels.

Super Spins mode will kick in when the King lands on reels one, three and five, gifting players 10 free spins.

Hoards of treasure will also tumble down the reels when the Super Stacks feature plays out each round, triggering a symbol to fill 12 consecutive spaces, or in Golden Spin mode, where players are treated to a random Super Stack symbol across the odd reels.

Gold King showcases the high-end graphics and immersive sounds one can expect from a Play’n GO title, while also delivering a fun, straightforward gaming experience with some deluxe twists along the way.

Johan Törnqvist, CEO of Play’n GO, said: “Gold King continues our run of successful launches at the start of 2018, and we’re sure operators and players alike will take to the gleaming title.

“With simple, fun gameplay enhanced by new features and vibrant graphics, we’ve given players a unique chance to experience the luxurious world of royalty and its riches are on offer for those who play this slot.”

About Play’n GO

Play’n GO is an award-winning supplier of high quality gaming content to many of the world’s leading casino brands. Their genuine omni-channel solution can be tailored to suit the needs of individual online and land-based partners, regardless of geographical, regulatory, or market-specific requirements. Their games are developed in HTML5 to provide an enhanced user experience on all devices and operating systems. They are complemented by superior back-office administration tools which provide expansive reporting and marketing capabilities, ensuring operators are equipped to provide the ultimate gaming experience. The supplier has been recognised with the IGA Slot Provider of the Year 2017 and 2018 titles. For more information about Play’n GO, who have offices in Sweden, Malta, Hungary, and the UK, please visit http://www.playngo.com.

