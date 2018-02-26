ORYX Gaming adds Golden Hero games to its platform

PRESS RELEASES

February 26th 2018 – ORYX Gaming, a leading turnkey gaming solution provider, has announced Golden Hero as its latest platform partner.

Golden Hero has an excellent game portfolio which includes multiple innovative product lines of RNG slots. Golden Hero excels at creating content for mobile devices to allow easy access for everyone, everywhere.

All games are built on a brand new HTML5 framework, optimised for flexibility, size and speed. Together with ORYX’s modern and stable games platform it caters for any type of game mechanic and jackpot solution. Golden Hero games are compliant and certified in a wide selection of licensing jurisdictions.

Additionally, Golden Hero offers a Partner Program that enables third party content providers to leverage existing frameworks and operator networks, allowing them to focus more on game development and growth and less on technical details and compliance.

Matevz Mazij, ORYX Gaming, CEO said: “We’re very excited to welcome Golden Hero’s excellent titles onto our platform as we continue to enhance our offering through 2018.”

Thomas Nimstad, Golden Hero, CEO commented: “Through Golden Hero we’re drawing on a long history and vast and deep knowledge of the iGaming industry. With fresh graphics, intuitive gameplay and wins we bring a new, fun and easy slot experience to mobile players.”

About ORYX Gaming

ORYX Gaming is a leading turnkey solutions provider for gaming industry offering Casino, Sportsbook and Lottery solutions with wide portfolio of proprietary and 3rd party Casino, Slot, Live dealer content, Virtual Sports and Instant game offerings, all seamlessly integrated with their iGaming Platform and selected operational and marketing services.

About Golden Hero

Golden Hero Group Ltd is a member of the JPJ group whose parent company is JackpotJoy Plc listed on the London Stock Exchange (JPJ.L).

