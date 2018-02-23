Following ICE Fair Play Bets agreement creates stronger entertainment destinations with Quickfire, powered by Microgaming

PRESS RELEASES

February 23, 2018, Malta – Fair Play Bets, operator of multiple reputable online casinos, has ramped-up its world-class offering on its VegasPlay.com and DiamondWorldCasino.com casinos by launching the Microgaming portfolio of games via the Quickfire platform. This new agreement underlies Fair Play Bets commitment to offering the most entertaining casino games.

Fair Play Bets enjoys an unrivalled reputation for an outstanding player experience, with secure deposits and withdrawals, surprising casino bonuses and committed customer support. Fair Play Bets is licensed in UK, Malta and Curacao.

Microgaming is a pioneer of online gaming, with award-winning casino, poker and bingo software, as well as the popular Quickfire platform. Through this new agreement Fair Play Bets has extended their games offering significantly and added a vast choice of new game content on their sites, VegasPlay.com and DiamondWorldCasino.com. This includes top-performers Jurassic World, Thunderstruck II and Immortal Romance.

Andrew Clucas, Director of Quickfire commented, “Fair Play Bets are a great addition to the Quickfire platform, with a number of popular online casinos providing entertainment to players. As per our announcement at ICE, this year we are set to shake up the online slot market by working with a range of new, independent studios on an exclusive basis. There isn’t a better time to join the Quickfire platform, with an award-winning portfolio of proven games, as well as a very strong content roadmap for 2018!”

Jeremy Fall, Head of Marketing at Fair Play Bets said, “Our secure casinos are enhanced with the Microgaming portfolio. We are delighted to have such a range of exciting and innovative slots available on our platforms via Quickfire, and look forward to adding more as Microgaming has an impressive release schedule for 2018.”

Malcolm Ferrante, a Director of Fair Play Bets said, “Becoming a partner with Microgaming is another positive step for Fair Play Bets following agreements with a number of major operators in recent weeks. We look forward to a solid partnership with Microgaming and the Quickfire team, and to announcing further developments very soon.”

