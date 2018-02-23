Casino Professor wins Best Affiliate Newcomer at IGB Affiliate Awards 2018

PRESS RELEASES

CashCow Ltd, the creator of Casino Professor, is incredibly honoured and proud to announce, that Casino Professor has won Best Affiliate Newcomer at the IGB Affiliate Awards 2018. This prestigious award ceremony, held last week during the London Affiliate Conference, is one of the highlights of the online gaming events calendar. At the IGB Affiliate Awards the cream of the crop of the igaming affiliate industry is gathered to acknowledge and celebrate achieved successes of the last 12 months.

Casino Professor’s Momentum and Innovation

The online casino affiliate site Casino Professor, built around a fun and quirky character with the same name, has generated almost 8000 new depositing players in slightly more than 6 months’ time. The site currently operates in three markets; Finland, Germany and English-speaking countries. Not only its growth momentum has set this new kid on block apart from a list of worthy competitors. Unlike other online casino affiliate websites, Casino Professor has been developed with the user, rather than search engines, in mind. Content is very player-centric, offering honest reviews and useful tips. In addition to player- focused content, the website performs ultra-fast on both mobile devices as well as on desktops.

The Online Casino Future looks bright

For the immediate and mid-term future CashCow Ltd is keen to strengthen Casino Professor’s position on existing markets and develop website versions in additional languages. The casino comparison site also plans to offer more video content through.

Players can expect more excellent content on Casino Professor for more gambling fun and to help them raise their game to the next level. Casino operators could engage this innovative affiliate marketing website in their growth strategies on both existing as well as new markets.

For more information contact, CashCow Media co-founder Antti Alatalo.

Antti Alatalo

Co-Founder

+ 356 77 068 317

antti@cashcow.media

