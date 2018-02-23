AGS receives regulatory approval to offer its gaming products in Ohio

PRESS RELEASES

Company to enter market with Class III and Table Game Products

LAS VEGAS, February 23, 2018 – PlayAGS, Inc. (“AGS” or the “Company”), a leading designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines (“EGMs”) and other products and services for the gaming industry, today announced that the Ohio Casino Control Commission has approved the Company’s application to begin selling and distributing its Class III EGMs and table game products to commercial casinos throughout the state.

“We are very pleased that the Ohio Casino Control Commission has approved our license application and are confident in our ability to grow our Class III and table game product businesses within this robust marketplace,” said David Lopez, President and CEO of AGS. “This approval will allow us to leverage our already established relationships with many of the state’s casino operators who are eager to begin offering our consistently high-performing products like OrionSM, ICON™, and Bonus Spin™.”

The Ohio Casino Control Commission oversees all commercial gaming in the state, which includes the Hollywood Casino Columbus and Hollywood Casino Toledo, both owned and operated by Penn National Gaming, and the JACK Cincinnati Casino and JACK Cleveland Casino, both owned and operated by JACK Entertainment. Upon approval of its Ohio license, AGS’ total license count has climbed to include 257 different jurisdictions, a 102% increase in total available market opportunity since 2012.

About AGS

AGS is a leading designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines (“EGMs”) and other products and services for the gaming industry. Historically we have focused on supplying Class II EGMs to the Native American gaming market. We have recently expanded our product line-up to include: (i) Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, (ii) video bingo machines for select international markets, (iii) table game products, and (iv) interactive social casino products.

