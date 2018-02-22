Sun Bingo asks ‘are you gonna bingo?’ In breaking campaign from The&Partnership London

PRESS RELEASES

Sun Bingo have appointed London agency The&Partnership to help with the rebrand of the award winning platform.

The partnership sees The&Partnership help refresh the brand with a target campaign which will span across TV, print, radio, digital and social – titled ‘Are You Gonna Bingo?’.

The campaign, which launches on Wednesday 21st February, will start with a film and music video starring up-and-coming Bristol comedian Jayde Adams and directed by acclaimed director Jack Clough, who most recently directed BAFTA winning comedy series ‘People Just Do Nothing’.



The campaign, is all part of an overall strategy to drive brand awareness and registrations to its easy-to-access, web-and-app based offering, supported by tech giant Playtech.

The Sun’s Chief Marketing Officer, Kate Bird said: “Our readers and customers love The Sun brand for being loud, proud and fun, so we challenged the The&Partnership London to refresh our award-winning, world-record-breaking Sun Bingo brand in a fun and exciting way. The team have created a memorable and entertaining campaign to capture our target customers’ attention and engage them even further with The Sun Bingo brand. We are hoping to attract a new audience with this new approach for the category.”

Yan Elliott, Joint Executive Creative Director at The&Partnership London, said: “With Jayde Adams in front of camera and Jack Clough behind it the team have created something genuinely funny. What this campaign does is get straight to the heart of one of life’s big questions: Are You Gonna Bingo?”

About Sun Bingo

Sun Bingo, the home of Britain’s favourite online bingo game. Established in 2006, Sun Bingo has quickly grown to become one of the biggest UK bingo sites. Sun Bingo delivers interactive, headline bingo straight to your PC or favourite device. Sun Bingo has truly established itself as one of the most loved bingo sites in the UK, having won WhichBingo Awards for both Best TV Advert and Best Chat Team. Backed by a prominent, national newspaper brand, this online gaming site offers a high-quality and immersive bingo and gaming experience. The site has all the best and latest slots and bingo games, plus fantastic promotions, huge jackpots and thousands of pounds in prizes to be won every month! But the question is, are you gonna bingo?

