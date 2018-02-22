Online casino operator Cashmio has launched its services in Japan as a part of its expansion into new markets.

PRESS RELEASES

The launch took place on the 4th February, 2018, when the company introduced its Japanese site and welcome bonus tailored to the Japanese market.

Cashmio was launched in May, 2016 by two Scandinavian entrepreneurs with the aim to create the world’s happiest casino. The company has experienced a steady growth after its launch, and aims to continue expanding into new geographical markets. It launched its services in the Latin American market in December 2017, and Japan followed soon after that.

Yuka Sato, the Project Manager of Japan at Cashmio, is very excited about the most recent expansion:

“ We are really pleased to deliver the happiness of Cashmio to our Japanese players now.”

The online casino market in Japan is very saturated, and the Japanese customers in general are very quality conscious and expecting a great service. We conducted an elaborated market research before our launch, and modified the design and site content carefully to suit our Japanese players.”

At the moment Cashmio provides Japanese customer service via live chat and email for a couple of hours during the workdays. The company is currently recruiting more Japanese speaking customer support agents to increase the service opening hours for Japanese clients.

Yuka Sato is optimistic about the future: “We are still constantly improving for example in terms of our payment solutions and support hours for the Japanese players. I am pleased to see incremental improvements every day, and we are determined to continue delivering happiness and superior gaming experiences for our Japanese players – and for all our players around the world.”

For further information, please contact:

Maria Boelius, CEO, Cashmio, email: maria@cashmio.com

