IGT Champions inclusion across the gaming industry as a founding member of all-in diversity project

LONDON — IGT (NYSE: IGT) has committed to enhancing diversity and inclusion across the gaming industry by partnering with the All-in Diversity Project as a founding member and participant in the project’s inaugural year.

The All-in Diversity Project is an industry-driven, not-for-profit initiative that aims to benchmark diversity, equality, and inclusion across the global gaming and betting sectors. Its goal is to measure data and support an open and objective discussion about diversity across the entire industry worldwide.

The project will provide a year-on-year progres s update; highlight successes, challenges and opportunities; and make best-practice recommendations on diversity and inclusion (D&I) topics for the gaming industry, such as corporate governance, internal policies, recruitment practices, equal pay, employment legislation, unconscious bias, and marketing.

“The gaming industry is unique and requires its own benchmarking in order to yield the most reliable and applicable data,” said Kim Barker Lee, IGT Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion. “We need an open discussion on industry-specific barriers to inclusion and diversity, and offer opportunities to improve. Understanding where we are today will inform what we need to do to move the bar and make a lasting impact.”

“We sit as the industry’s first and only organization working to help the industry as a collective in terms of D&I,” said Kelly Kehn, Co-Founder of the All-in Diversity Project. “We established All-in Diversity Project, but this initiative should be led by the industry. IGT’s commitment to diversity and inclusion will help serve as a shining example to the industry globally as to leadership on progress toward workplace equality.”

“Gender diversity is not about pushing quotas or agendas,” said fellow All-in Diversity Project Co-Founder Christina Thakor-Rankin: “The All-in Diversity Project is about acknowledging that the expectations and aspirations of the next generation of employees and customers are very different to ours, and we need to make changes now in order to prosper in the future.”

