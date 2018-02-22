Habanero hails strong start to 2018

PRESS RELEASES

European expansion sparks record growth for content developer

22nd February, 2018 – Quality slots and table games provider Habanero has enjoyed a record-breaking start to the year, with soaring revenues complementing its expansion into Europe.

The supplier is anticipating clients’ gross gaming revenue for 2018 to nearly double when compared to 2017, firmly positioning itself as one of the fastest-growing developers in the industry.

Last year saw Habanero secure 29 new clients, with 20 of those going live with games including latest releases Four Divine Beasts, 5 Mariachis, Rolling Roger and Cake Valley.

Key to its future commercial success will be the recent expansion into Italy, where Habanero’s games are now certified by the Italian regulator AAMS.

The content provider recently went live with SKS in Italy and has also reached an agreement to integrate its games with Eurobet.it, one of the country’s largest operators. It is now eyeing further deals in the region.

Habanero’s European expansion is being spearheaded by Arcangelo Lonoce, who was appointed as the European Head of Business Development in November 2017.

He said: “2018 has already been a fantastic year for us, which was kick-started by our expansion into Italy and now soon to go live with Eurobet.it.

“Our success story has only just begun, and we are excited to build on the momentum generated by continuing with our expansion plans and stretching our international footprint even further.

“This will be complemented with a range of at least 10 new and innovative slot games delivered throughout the year, developed to the highest quality and providing users with a fully immersive gaming experience.”

The supplier now offers over 80 video slots titles, 11 table games, and 10 video poker titles, all in HTML5, and which are integrated with over 60 operators and aggregators and available in 24 European and Asian languages.

About Habanero

Habanero is a supplier of quality slots and table games for the online and land-based casino industries. Hosted on Habanero’s own platform and made available at a competitive rate, these games are tailored to the widest possible variety of devices, allowing operators in multiple territories to maximise their incomes.

Purchased by a group of European investors in 2012, the company now boasts a host of skilled designers, developers and mathematicians. Its management team has over four decades’ worth of experience in betting and gaming. For more information, please contact info@habanerosystems.com. For additional images and other media enquiries, please email enquiries@squareintheair.com. For sales enquiries, please contact sales@habanerosystems.com

