Global Regulatory Awards 2018 BtoBet shortlisted as Compliance Innovator of the Year

BtoBet’s accomplishments in the iGaming and Sports Betting industry are proceeding apace. Immediately after the ICE Totally Gaming show, the international technology partner was shortlisted for the Global Compliance Regulatory Awards for the category Compliance Innovator of the Year.

After celebrating important achievements and awards in 2017, as best sports-betting innovator and platform provider, BtoBet has now been selected amongst the top compliant companies in the industry for 2018. Thanks to its deep understanding of regulated markets and its knowledge of operators and bookmakers’ target focus in many jurisdictions – in Europe, Africa and Latam – BtoBet once again is perceived as a reliable multinational partner to expand worldwide, having a full capability to help licensees choose the right method to fulfill their business strategies in regulated countries.

Additionally, in the perspective of ensuring data integrity and data protection for clients, BtoBet is preparing the compliance with the new GDPR law that kicks in end of May 2018.

The Gambling Compliance Global Regulatory Awards will recognise individuals and teams, shining the spotlight on their achievements on 18th April, during a gala dinner in London’s Sheraton Grand Park Lane hotel.

Commenting on the Awards, BtoBet’s Chairman, Alessandro Fried highlighted:

“We are proud to see the recognition of BtoBet’s commitments to ensure operators’ brands are present globally, at the same time, fully respecting the regulation of the local markets and jurisdictions. Our flexible, advanced and scalable multi-jurisdiction platforms, Neuron Sports and Neuron Games, meet the licencees needs of personalisation in many structured markets, also in the most strict ones, offering them a global exposure of their brands and, at the same time, ensuring direct focus on the local players’ preferences, countries’ infrastructures and payment methods.”

