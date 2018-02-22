Digitain locks up InBet Games’ full portfolio

PRESS RELEASES

Leading provider integrates an exciting new suite

22nd February 2018, Yerevan – Multi-channel casino platform and sports betting provider Digitain has announced a new agreement to integrate the complete gaming portfolio of global gaming software supplier InBet Games into its progressive platform.

Digitain has broadened its influence across Europe, central Asia and Africa over the past year, with its state-of-the-art sportsbook (offering odds on 65 different sports, 7,500 leagues, and more than 3,000 betting markets) gaining increasing traction.

It’s been a similar story for InBet Games, who have arrived on the scene this year with a diverse product range, having picked up an SBC Award for excellence in the Best Sports Themed Game category at the close of 2017.

This partnership creates a welcome synergy between the two emerging igaming forces, adding some extra muscle to Digitain’s platform, while also elevating InBet Games’ profile.

Suren Khachatryan, Digitain CEO, said: “After a productive ICE 2018, it’s very pleasing to make this announcement. Integrating InBet Games’ diverse suite – which ranges from slots through lotteries and on to 3D-simulation sports games – gives us the confidence to explore market niches in the gaming sector on a truly international scale.”

Paul Korolev, InBet Games’ Business Development Director, added: “It’s great news to team up with Digitain in a deal which allows our products to be promoted on a thriving sportsbook hub. Our unique maths engines and high-octane virtual games are opening up some very exciting gaming possibilities in the B2B world.”

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

Robin Hutchison, Director, 131-151 Great Titchfield Street, London, W1W 5BB | +44 (0) 20 3586 8272 | robin@squareintheair.com

About Digitain:

Digitain is a sportsbook and casino platform provider offering best of breed turn-key and white-label solutions. The company’s primary focus is on the regulated European market, with ambitious plans to expand its geographical footprint into the Americas and Asia. It employs more than 800 of the brightest minds and creative talents in the gaming industry, with the aim of providing a one-stop-shop for its customers. The multi-channel Digitain Gaming Platform allows operators to plug-in sportsbook, casino, live dealer and virtual sports modules, and includes an integrated payment gateway, bonus engine, CRM system and dedicated customer support. Its sportsbook product covers 65 sports, taking in 7,500 leagues, and offers more than 3,000 betting markets. It also offers odds on 30,000 live events each month, while its casino solution has 3,000-plus games from major casino suppliers.

Comments