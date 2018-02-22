SIS provides funding to the British Greyhound Breeders Forum

BUSINESS

Financial help will support and encourage British breeders for the next 3 years

22 February, 2018 – SIS (Sports Information Services), a leading live pictures and data supplier, has agreed to provide funding over the next three years to the British Greyhound Breeders Forum (BGBF).

The long-term funding will allow the BGBF to achieve their ambition of staging a series of Category 1 and Category 2 competitions across a variety of distances for British Bred greyhounds, supported by the tracks, the BGRF and now by SIS.

Gordon Bissett, Greyhound Operations Manager at SIS, said: “We are pleased to be supporting and encouraging British breeding for the next three years with our partnership with the BGBF. Not every pup bred can be as good as King Elvis, who swept all before him in 2017, but by encouraging British bred competition, more dogs of that ability may be bred.

“The proposal from John Marriott to SIS was to provide sufficient long-term funding to permit a series of competitions across different distances and tracks over the period to encourage British breeders. If there are British bred competitions in place for the next three years, then there is a focus and a target for the pups that are bred here in the U.K.”

John Marriott, Chairman of BGBF, said: “I’m thankful to SIS for providing us with long term funding to enable us to continue to encourage and support British breeders. We hope that other sponsors may also come forward to offer further support.

“As a consequence of having certainty about funding we are now able to confirm, and indeed expand, our range of competitions. In 2018 we shall be including a new Category 2 sprint competition at Harlow, with details due to be published very shortly in the calendar.”

