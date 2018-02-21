TVMatchen adds new features in preparation for an eventful year of sport

PRESS RELEASES

Raketech announces plans to enhance leading sports listings platform TVmatchen.nu with all-new dedicated sections for the biggest sporting events in 2018.

The TVmatchen platform delivers real-time sports TV listings, statistics and betting tips, to millions of sports fans across Sweden, Norway (TVkampen.com), and Denmark (TVsporten.dk).

Raketech has confirmed plans to roll-out dedicated content for the biggest sporting events of the year. A record number of visitors accessed a special campaign site for the 2018 winter games. So far, the website has seen an increase of almost fifty percent in visitors when compared to the last winter games in Sochi.

The dedicated campaign sections will be added for the most popular championships, such as the football World Cup, and will feature extra content and improved functionality to bookmark favourite teams and create notifications.

Michael Holmberg, Raketech CEO said: “We always want to add value to our users. After seeing some impressive Winter Olympics figures for TVmatchen, we saw an appetite for dedicated areas and decided to feature the biggest events in 2018. We want to provide our users with the best information imaginable for as many sports as possible, so that they can discover everything about their favourite teams and matches from a single integrated media platform.”

TVmatchen.nu is Raketech’s leading sports TV listing platform. Equivalent platforms are serving Denmark and Norway through TVsporten.dk and TVkampen.com respectively. Check out the website for more information on where you can watch the latest live sports or download the app from the Apple Store and Google Play.

