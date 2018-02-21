Sportingtech showcased their online gaming platform at ICE Totally Gaming

PRESS RELEASES

The company offered an unrivalled CRM, a top notch CMS, Win-Win partnerships, bonus tools, flexibility and integration options as a part of a powerful back office

Lisbon, February 21st, 2018- Sportingtech, the new online platform provider with world wide operations, was present for the first time as exhibitor at the ICE Totally Gaming show. The company’s team, with more than 15 years of experience, came up successfully with the presentation of its gaming solution and achieved important agreements to be developed this year in countries like the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Ghana and other regulated markets.

In the most important and biggest event of the igaming industry, the Pulse Sportingtech’s platform attracted a lot of attention due to its ability to combine sports, technology and betting into robust gaming business suite. Attendees gained insights into multi-management platform packed with risk, content and sportsbook management, with in-depth reporting, powerful CRM and CMS, complete modularity and flexibility in business, design and integrations.

“We are very proud of ICE Totally Gaming’s results. It was three days of doing networking with stakeholders and operators and we accomplish an agenda full of meetings that are going to bring us interesting projects for 2018”, said Elvis Dzombic, Head of Business Development at Sportingtech.

ICE Totally Gaming is the only B2B gaming event that truly brings together the international online and offline gaming sectors. It is the annual launch pad for gaming innovation, with hundreds of new product launches over the three days.

If you could not come to the ICE, we are going to be at Betting on Football Conference in London on March 20th to 23rd on the booth 26. Feel free to meet us there and in the meantime, you can visit our website through this link https://goo.gl/oFk1bD

About Sportingtech

Sportingtech is a gaming platform provider with unrivalled back office for successful online operation. It is a new player on the market established in 2017 with betting industry veterans and experts behind it.

The company, with offices in Portugal, Malta, UK and Uruguay, has world wide operations with access to regulated markets.

