Olympic Entertainment Group selects Playtech as strategic systems partner

Technology will connect 100 casinos in five countries

London: February 21st, 2018 – Playtech has agreed a long-term deal to supply its Neon casino management system to manage Olympic Entertainment Group’s (OEG) international land-based casino operations, further cementing its position as the leading supplier of systems to the European casino industry.

The solution will connect more than 100 casinos in five countries, covering approximately 3,500 electronic gaming machines and more than 150 gaming tables.

OEG is the leading provider of gaming services in the Baltic States (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) and operates casinos in Slovakia, Italy and Malta. Listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange, the group has a total of 117 casinos and employs more than 3,000 employees in seven countries.

OEG already successfully operates the Playtech Neon solution in many of its venues including its latest flagship casino, the Olympic Park Casino in Tallinn. This deal will see all legacy systems across the group replaced with Neon and the implementation of a suite of new enterprise systems, including the Neon Analytics business intelligence platform.

OEG will also receive Neon’s market-leading functionality to support AML and GDPR.

All user applications and the Neon Touch player user interface will be delivered as HTML5 applications, requiring no footprint in the casino and offering unprecedented flexibility for how users and players can interact with the system.

The Neon system will run from a data centre within each country and will be configured to suit the requirements of each jurisdiction, while the enterprise solutions will consolidate data from the group’s international and multi-channel operations.

Oleg Jurtšenko, chief information officer of Olympic Entertainment Group said: “We are looking forward to taking full advantage of Neon by operating the system across all of our international operations. We evaluated all the leading systems and selected Playtech because of their understanding of our requirements, modern architecture and willingness to adapt Neon to our needs.”

Martin Sykes, Managing Director, IGS, said: “We have worked closely with the Olympic team for many years and look forward to completing the roll out and activating Neon’s premium functionality. Olympic is one of the world’s most successful, innovative and professional operators and we are very proud to have been chosen as the group’s long-term strategic partner.”

The implementation is already underway and is due for completion in 2018.

About Playtech

Playtech is a market leader in the gambling and financial trading industries. Founded in 1999 and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech has more than 5,000 employees in 17 countries.

Playtech is the gambling industry’s leading software and services supplier and partners with many of the world’s leading regulated online, retail and mobile operators, land-based casino groups, government sponsored entities such as lotteries, and new entrants opening operations in newly-regulated markets. Its business intelligence-driven gambling software offering includes casino, live casino, bingo, poker and sports betting.

It is the pioneer of Omni-channel gambling which, through Playtech ONE, offers operators and their customers, a seamless, anytime, anywhere experience across any product, any channel (online, mobile, retail) and any device using a single account and single wallet. It provides marketing expertise, sophisticated CRM solutions and other services for operators seeking a full turnkey solution.

Playtech’s Financials division operates both on a B2C and B2B basis. Its B2C focused offering is an established and growing online CFDs broker, operating the brand markets.com. Its B2B offering includes the division’s proprietary trading platform, CRM and back-office systems, as well as its liquidity technology platform which provides retail brokers with multi-asset execution, prime brokerage services, liquidity and complementary risk management tools.

