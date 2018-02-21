Gambling in Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia and Austria, moderated by Dr. Joerg Hofmann at Prague Gaming Summit 2018

PRESS RELEASES

Prague – 21 February 2018 – The most important boutique style gaming conference in Prague is going to welcome leading experts of the online gambling industry on the 29th of March at Andel’s by Vienna House Prague. The second edition of Prague Gaming Summit is gathering new and old faces of the industry in order to highlight the trending topics for the attending delegates.

The key to a successful panel is in the careful selection of the panel moderator. The panel moderator brings the session to life: often selecting and prepping the panelists, determining the format to ensure a lively and informative conversation and having excellent facilitator skills to keep the conversation focused and moving along.

European Gaming Media and Events (formerly know as EEGMedia/EEGEvents) has always searched to find the best possible mediators for the panel discussions and Prague Gaming Summit will continue to bring these quality dialogues.

The latest announced moderator is a familiar face at gaming events and is known for his experience in the industry. Dr. Joerg Hofmann (Melchers Law Germany) is the Immediate Past President of the International Masters of Gaming Law (IMGL), the pre-eminent global gambling law networking and educational organisation. He has been consistently ranked as a “Leading Individual” in Gaming & Gambling by Chambers Global since 2011 and is the only German Lawyer listed among “Germany’s Best Lawyers” in the category “Gaming Law” by Handelsblatt and BestLawyers since 2014. Joerg is based in Heidelberg/Germany. He frequently publishes articles in international expert’s magazines and periodicals and speaks regularly on international gaming law conferences around the world.

Dr. Joerg Hofmann will moderate the “Focus on Czech Republic” and the “Focus on Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland and Austria” panel discussions, which promise to offer some inside information around the markets.

More speaker profiles will be releases soon, but you may want to check the already confirmed line-up of speakers and register in time. The event is limited to 125 seats.

Visit the official website of the event for more details: https://praguegamingsummit.com/

About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events (formerly EEGMedia/EEGEvents)

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and event organizer company in the European Union.

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond. Their first event was held in Budapest on the 19th of September 2016. Since then the team have implemented more destinations into their event portfolio.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations include Vienna, Prague, Budapest, Riga and Ljubljana with special focus around emerging markets.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu

