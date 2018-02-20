Strong interest, new topics for 2nd Annual Live Gaming Summit

PRESS RELEASES

On 26 April, the second annual Live Gaming Summit is bringing together providers, operators, experts, and other stakeholders to discuss the latest developments in the live gaming industry.

Don’t miss it: register now!

Not just live casino gaming: more speakers, more topics, more participants

At the recent ICE Totally Gaming Conference, both operators and suppliers have been showing a strong interest in this year’s Live Gaming Summit.

Speakers representing Evolution Gaming, Ezugi, LeoVegas, Unibet, and Mr Green have already confirmed their attendance.

As the live gaming segment is diversifying, we can now announce that representatives of land-based casinos, live lotteries, AR and VR suppliers, as well as fantasy sports and live TV betting companies, will also attend the conference.

Additional sponsors and media partners will be announced shortly as well.

A growing market

Since its modest and pioneering start ten years ago, live gaming has become a key income generator for the remote gaming industry. In 2014, almost a third of online casino GGR in EU regulated markets was already generated by live gaming, according to data provided by H2 Gambling Capital.

Live gaming GGR in regulated EU markets is estimated to increase to 50% by 2020.

A great location

The 2018 Live Gaming Summit will take place inside the elegant Casino Barcelona, right next to the ongoing live action of its roulette and blackjack tables.

Casino Barcelona is located close to the beach and right underneath the Hotel Arts (Ritz Carlton), the no. 1 hotel in Barcelona.

See you in Barcelona?

Don’t miss it: register now and we will see you in the spring in sunny Barcelona.

And remember: It’s better live!

Additional information

Check out our website for more details, or contact Willem van Oort at willem@vanoort.com.

Conference tickets are available for € 750,-

Comments